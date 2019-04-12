Confirmation Priorities; Cuccinelli to DHS? Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 12, 2019, the day I furnish an inspiring or instructive quote of the week. I concede, as a few devoted readers have conveyed to me, that I have trouble keeping this format to a single quote. Well, friends, today is no exception: This morning I am invoking the words of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died on this date in 1945 -- and I’m quoting him twice.

Many of you are familiar with the phrase “trickle-down economics.” It’s been around the entire time I’ve been in Washington, aimed at the policies of Ronald Reagan specifically and the Republican Party generally. The evocative phrase comes from Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Democrat who was Reagan’s first political hero.

“There are two theories of prosperity and well-being,” FDR said in a Detroit political speech a month before he became president. “The first theory is that if we make the rich richer, somehow they will let a part of their prosperity trickle down to the rest of us. The second … [is] the theory that if we make the average of mankind comfortable and secure, their prosperity will rise upward, just as yeast rises up, through the ranks.”

By Christmas of that year, an itinerant Irish-American worker named Jack Reagan would lose his job as a shoe store manager. But he’d find employment the following year as a relief administrator in FDR’s New Deal. His oldest son, Neil, would also land a government job.

Although in the fullness of time, Jack Reagan’s second son may have forgotten which president had used “trickle-down” to disparage an earlier version of supply-side economics, there were some things Ronald Reagan never forgot.

“The relief programs of the New Deal had provided jobs for his father and brother,” wrote the 40th president’s most acclaimed biographer, “earning from Reagan an emotional loyalty that transcended all subsequent philosophical mutations.”

The truth of that observation can be found in Reagan’s re-purposing of another iconic FDR expression.

“There is a mysterious cycle in human events,” President Roosevelt said while accepting his party’s nomination in 1936. “To some generations much is given. Of other generations much is expected. This generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny!”

How inspired was 25-year-old Ronald Wilson Reagan by those words? That’s a question that can be answered. Twenty-eight years later, Reagan gave his own political speech, televised nationwide, on behalf of GOP presidential nominee Barry Goldwater. The formal name of this address was “A Time for Choosing,” although as Reagan gave similar versions of it again and again, it came to be known by journalists who covered him simply as “The Speech.”

As it built to its climax, Reagan looked into the camera and told his fellow Americans, “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny!”

Yes, Reagan was cribbing, but it must be said that he was stealing from the best.

“His stylistic model,” wrote his biographer, “was first and always Franklin D. Roosevelt, the patrician with the common touch.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com