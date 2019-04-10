Universal Coverage; 'Eggshell Culture'; Animals' Best Friend

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 10, 2019. On this date in 1866, New York’s legislature issued a charter incorporating the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Nine days later, New York enacted its first anti-cruelty statute, granting the ASPCA the authority to enforce it.

As I’ve noted before in this space, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was the brainchild of a debonair New Yorker named Henry Bergh. The scion of a well-to-do shipbuilder, Bergh enrolled at Columbia with a notion of studying law. Instead, he dropped out of college, traveled widely, married the daughter of an English architect and -- after his father died in 1843 -- became what we’d call a jet-setter.

There were no airplanes yet, of course, but there were ships that crossed the Atlantic Ocean for European sojourns, mansions on Fifth Avenue, summer homes in Saratoga -- and Henry Bergh and his wife enjoyed all of them. Yet, Bergh was a person who traveled with his eyes open.

“A hint of the future,” American Heritage magazine noted a half-century ago, “came in Seville, where the Berghs attended a bullfight and were revolted as some eight bulls were killed and twenty horses eviscerated.”

Nonetheless, he might have settled in Europe as a comfortable ex-pat, as anonymous to us today as any rich swell long since gone to his reward, except that while in his late 40s, Henry Bergh was put to work by Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. diplomatic corps. In czarist Russia as acting vice-consul in St. Petersburg, Bergh witnessed the routine abuse of horses, usually by peasants wanting their draft animals to go faster or do more. Bergh often instructed the driver of his own droshky to intercede, with mixed results. The problem, he came to realize, wasn’t the random muzhik beating a horse, it was a mindset that existed nearly everywhere he’d ever been.

Weary of the cold Russian weather, Bergh headed home in the winter of 1864-1865. He stopped for a few months in London, where he met the Earl of Harrowby, president of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an organization then in its fourth decade of existence.

Although he loved horses Bergh wasn’t a pet person, per se. As a young man, he’d once recoiled when a small dog belonging to an actress he was courting put a paw on his knee. But the more he exposed himself to the cause of animal cruelty, the more he realized the dire need for reform.

So, in a February 8, 1866 speech at New York City’s Clinton Hall, he outlined his crusade on behalf of “these mute servants of mankind.” Although Bergh was a Republican, he insisted to the audience that this was a bipartisan cause. “This is a matter purely of conscience; it has no perplexing side issues,” he proclaimed. “It is a moral question in all its aspects.”

Initially, the organization was concerned with the welfare of horses and livestock, as well as the “sport” of dog fighting. As the ASPCA notes, however, the phrase “a dog’s life” stemmed from a grim reality: As many as 300 dogs were rounded up on New York City’s streets each day and tossed into a cage. That cage was then swung into the East River, drowning the animals.

Even 20 years later, a city-run shelter in Brooklyn was described by a leading New York newspaper as treating dogs “in a most inhumane manner.”

The solution was for the ASPCA to run the shelters, which it agreed to do. Meanwhile, the organization spread to nearly every state in the nation, and over the ensuing decades has saved untold millions of cats, dogs, horses, and other animals from cruelty and death.

Upon his own death in 1888, Henry Bergh was widely credited with having profoundly stirred the nation’s conscience. It didn’t happen overnight. For his efforts, he had been dubbed “The Great Meddler,” a moniker not originally intended as a compliment.

The first year the state law protecting animals was in effect, for example, a New Yorker named David Heath was sentenced to 10 days in jail for beating a cat to death. Upon hearing the verdict in court, Health ventured his opinion of the case. The arresting officer, he proclaimed, “ought to be disemboweled.” A $25 fine was promptly added to his sentence.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com