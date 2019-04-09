Secret Service; Sizing Up the 2020 Field; Grant and Lee

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Although it doesn’t always live up to its name, “March Madness” certainly delivered this year. Virginia is the new NCAA men’s basketball champion -- the first in history for the school. Meanwhile, over the weekend, Baylor won the women’s tournament, the third time the Lady Bears have taken the title.

Basketball aficionados can tell you when the first team with all-black starting five won the men’s tournament. In happened in 1966, at Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland when Don Haskins’ Miners from Texas Western (now UTEP) beat an all-white Kentucky team. But how many hoop fans know that women’s basketball started at Smith College only one year after James Naismith introduced the new game? How many know that Stanford and Cal played the first women’s intercollegiate game only four years later? Stanford won 2-1 -- that is not a typo; restrictive rules severely hindered offensive play -- and women guarded the windows and doors to prevent any men, who were not invited, from peeking in. What’s that phrase? We’ve come a long way, baby, in gender equality and racial progress -- and not just in basketball -- although you wouldn’t know it by news coverage these days.

I suppose that’s the raison d'être of this morning essay: to help readers bring a bit of perspective as they consume their daily dose of news. In that spirit, I’d remind you -- as I have occasionally done before on April 9 -- that on this date Robert E. Lee surrendered his encircled, wearied, and defeated Army of Northern Virginia to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox.

Grant arrived at that fateful meeting wearing his muddied battle uniform that he called “my rough traveling suit” -- a private’s uniform with a lieutenant general’s straps sewed on to denote his rank. Lee showed up in full dress attire, complete with a sash and a shiny ceremonial sword, one which Grant inferred was the saber presented to Lee by the state of Virginia.

The oft-repeated story of Lee handing that sword to his counterpart -- and of Grant handing it back in deference -- was “pure romance,” Grant wrote in his memoirs. Yet Grant surprised himself by feeling “sad and depressed” at the sight of his beaten rival.

I'll have a bit more on that in a moment.

Although no significant religious issues divided Robert E. Lee and Ulysses Grant -- as Lincoln said, each side prayed to the same God -- the two generals’ concepts of duty and country had diverged momentously in 1861. Four years later, Grant’s emotions ranged from euphoria (on receiving Lee’s offer of surrender) to melancholy (on actually meeting his vanquished adversary face to face). But the Union general, a future U.S. president, never wavered in his belief of the rightness of his cause, and by that I mean -- and Grant himself meant -- the cause of ending slavery.

“I felt like anything rather than rejoicing at the downfall of a foe who had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause,” Grant would writer later, “though that cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which a people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse.”

This confidence in the rightness of his own cause helped make Grant a formidable foe in the field and a compassionate negotiator at the peace table. Meeting at the Appomattox home of merchant Wilmer McLean the afternoon of April 9, 1865, these two West Point men began with small talk of their shared service in the Mexican-American War. When Lee asked for terms, Grant wrote them out on the spot, and they were generous: All officers and men to be pardoned. Officers could keep their horses, baggage, and sidearms, with all men to be paroled to their own homes. Lee requested rations for his troops, who had been living on corn for days, and the state of his disintegrating army was such that Lee wasn’t sure how many rations to ask for. Grant offered 25,000, although a little over 28,000 men would march into Appomattox and surrender.

As Grant rode back to the Union lines, his troops began firing their arms in celebration, but their leader put a stop to it, just as he had done at Vicksburg, and with similar language. “The Confederates are now our prisoners,” Grant recalled telling his men, and it was unseemly “to exult over their downfall.”

This story was gussied up a bit, too, in the later telling. In his memoirs, U.S. Army Gen. Horace Porter rendered Grant’s words this way: “The war is over; the rebels are our countrymen again."

In truth the Confederate “countrymen” wouldn’t be fully assimilated into the Union for years. The racial attitudes that caused the conflict did not die with the end of the war, and they were never limited solely to the South. One of the many mileposts along the way also occurred on this date in U.S. history -- in 1939.

On that Easter Sunday, famed contralto Marian Anderson gave a free open-air concert in Washington, D.C. She’d been scheduled to sing at Constitution Hall, but the Daughters of the American Revolution scuttled that performance on account of her race. First lady Eleanor Roosevelt resigned from the DAR in disgust and helped schedule an alternate performance for the African American singing star at the Lincoln Memorial.

It wasn’t until 1955 that Anderson was invited to sing at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. She also sang at Dwight Eisenhower’s second inauguration in 1957, and at John F. Kennedy’s in 1961.

A century and a half after Appomattox, a first lady lived for eight years in the house where Eleanor made her stand, two African American senators are running for president, and women basketball players are not fettered by any archaic rules on the court: some of them can dunk.

“The war between the States was a very bloody and very costly war,” U.S. Grant wrote in the last pages of his memoir. But the man who noted matter-of-factly that he commanded “the mighty host engaged on the victorious side” also left no doubt that he believed what was won was worth the cost. Most Americans today would agree.

