Scattershot Politics; Sanders and Fox News; Betty Ford

Good morning, it’s Monday, April 8, 2019. On this date 101 years ago, a Chicago couple named Hortense and William Bloomer welcomed their third child into the world, a baby girl they named Elizabeth. William Bloomer was a traveling salesman for the Royal Rubber Co., and his work took the family to Denver briefly before they settled in Grand Rapids, Mich., the place Elizabeth Bloomer would always consider her hometown even after she became a fixture in Washington, D.C. -- and a widely admired first lady known as Betty Ford.

Another presidential election is upon us, it would seem -- the campaign season now lasts a full two years -- and, in time, we will focus on the personal lives of the nominees, especially their significant others. The incumbent president’s wife, conspicuous for her beauty, reticence, and elegance, is an immigrant. “I was born in Slovenia,” Melania Trump told Americans in her 2016 speech at the Republican National Convention. “A small, beautiful and then-communist country in central Europe.”

She was only the second first lady born abroad. The first was Louisa Catherine Adams, wife of John Quincy Adams, whose father was an American serving as U.S. consult in London.

Isn’t it interesting to think who will next don this amorphous mantle first worn by Martha Washington and now sported by Melania?

The current Democratic Party field includes four female senators, all married to men little-known in political circles, a congresswoman from Hawaii, and a male mayor from a small Midwestern city married to a man. The election of any of them would result in a historical first -- more than one, in some cases. That’s what makes history so interesting.

A dozen years ago, if I told you Cory Booker could be president, you might have wondered if America was ready for an African-American president. Now, if you think about Sen. Booker breaking the mold, you’d be wondering about something else: Namely, when was the last time a bachelor moved into the White House? (It was Grover Cleveland, in 1886).

But here’s the rub: Whoever moves into that house with the president will be a woman or a man with distinctive gifts who will sacrifice his or her privacy and normalcy for a job without an official title, and that doesn’t pay a dime in salary. Yet if history is any guide, that person will have untapped gifts and strengths that can be a source of inspiration to us all. A person like Betty Ford. I’ll have more on her in a moment, First, I'd point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

The future Betty Ford, whom I’ve written about before in this space, was born on April 8, 1918, in Chicago. A lithe and active little girl, Betty showed an early aptitude for dance, which she later described as “my happiness.”

She was 16 when her father died from carbon monoxide poisoning, and her passion became a source of income for the family. As the Great Depression took hold, Betty Bloomer gave dance lessons to make ends meet and modeled at a Grand Rapids department store. She had bigger plans, though, and after graduation from high school she was accepted at the Bennington School of Dance in Vermont, where she became a protégé of famed choreographer Martha Graham, whom she followed to New York.

Reluctantly acceding to her mother’s entreaties, Betty returned to Grand Rapids and immersed herself in the community: opening her own dance studio, working as a fashion coordinator in a local department store and dating a salesman named Bill Warren.

In this last endeavor, her mother's domineering personality backfired. As Betty explained in her 1978 autobiography, “My mother and stepfather were not enthusiastic about Bill Warren, which made him all the more alluring to me.”

But a spirit of rebellion isn't enough to sustain a marriage, and this one dissipated after five years. Then, along came another suitor, an All-American football player from Michigan just out of the Navy -- a handsome and ambitious fellow named Gerald R. Ford.

Betty married Jerry Ford, campaigned with him, followed him to Washington after he was elected to Congress, raised four kids with him, and then followed him into the White House when he unexpectedly became president during the crucible of Watergate.

As first lady, Betty Ford openly endorsed the Equal Rights Amendment, emerging as a then-unlikely prototype: Republican mother and feminist. And if some White House aides preferred her to be a little less outspoken, the president wouldn’t hear of it.

Shortly after becoming first lady, Betty discovered a lump in her right breast. By openly confronting the cancer and the ensuing mastectomy, she helped de-stigmatized a disease that women of her generation often hid, setting an example that has almost certainly saved and prolonged the lives of untold numbers of American women.

An even greater challenge awaited. A year after they left the White House for California -- just before Betty’s 60th birthday -- the Ford family did an intervention: Her twin addictions to alcohol and pain medication were killing her, her family insisted, and it was killing them to watch it.

Betty checked into the Long Beach Naval Hospital, with its anti-dependency program, a stint that she credited with saving her life. In gratitude, she immersed herself in the issue. She spoke about it publicly, as was her wont, and launched the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

“She was a great liberator,” presidential scholar Richard Norton Smith said at her 2011 funeral. “She not only liberated women, she liberated us from the crippling limits of labels. Mrs. Ford was the feminist next door, a free spirit with a dress code. Above all, she was a wife and mother.”

“She had so many contributions, so many lives she changed for the better and even saved by her example and her effort,” added Lynne Cheney. “She not only became her own woman, but showed many others how to do the same.”

Steve Ford's remembrances that day induced both tears and laughter among the mourners, especially when he described his mother's disbelief when he confided to her his own alcoholism.

“You can't be in denial,” he told her. “You’re, like, Betty Ford. You're the poster child for this thing!”

Those tributes were delivered at the church where she and Jerry Ford had been married nearly 63 years earlier. Her Christian faith was deep and she was ready to go to the other side, as she had told her children. Referring to their father, who’d passed away in 2006, Betty said she wanted to be reunited “with my boyfriend.”

