Sanders and California; PC at Stanford; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 5, 2019. At the end of each week, I provide a historical quote (or two or three) and today’s come courtesy of Booker T. Washington, born on this date in 1856 and an educator who founded Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute, now Tuskegee University.

Many years before the civil rights movement gained traction in post-World War II America, Booker T. Washington’s ideas for black empowerment had been eclipsed. In some ways, it happened in his own lifetime. His focus on educating formerly enslaved blacks and their children in what was known then as the “industrial arts” was challenged by W.E.B. Du Bois, who accused Washington of minimizing the intellectual ambitions of African Americans.

By 1919, only four years after Booker T. Washington’s death, followers of radical separatist leader Marcus Garvey were denouncing the “Uncle Tom” ideas of accommodationists such as Washington. Fair enough, although if we’ve learned anything in the ensuing 100 years it’s that the world needs vocational education -- today we might call them software coders -- in addition to intellectuals. Anyway, Booker T. Washington said and wrote many other things with current resonance.

“I think I have learned,” he wrote in his memoir, “that the best way to lift one’s self up is to help someone else.”

In a 1909 speech about Abraham Lincoln to the Republican Club of New York City, he expounded on this idea. “Of all forms of slavery there is none that is so harmful and degrading as that form of slavery which tempts one human being to hate another by reason of his race or color,” he said. “One man cannot hold another man down in the ditch without remaining down in the ditch with him.”

In introducing today’s essay, I wrote that Booker T. Washington was born on April 5, 1856. In truth, Washington never knew for sure the date -- or even the year -- of his birth. In its obituary of the man, the New York Times thought 1858 was a more likely year. He never knew his father, either. But this is the date on which Washington celebrated his birth, and when we think of the intellectual and momentous debates that took place in black American intellectual life after the Civil War, it behooves us to exhibit some grace to all those men and women who were determined to forge a way forward that would make life better for themselves and their descendants.

Booker T. Washington paid homage to this idea himself in an introduction he wrote to a 1902 book called “Progress of a Race,” co-authored by two scholars, one white, one black. In the passage that follows from that introduction -- and this is my quote of the week -- please note that Washington uses the word “withes.” This is not a typo that was meant to be “whites.” A “withe” is a now-obscure word that originally meant a tough vine, as from a willow. In this context, it means rope.

“The unprecedented leap the Negro made when freed from the oppressing withes of bondage is more than deserving of a high place in history,” he wrote. “It can never be chronicled. The world needs to know of what mettle these people are built.”

