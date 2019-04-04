Electoral College; NATO at 70; Martin Luther King

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 4, 2019. Fifty-one years ago today, Ralph Abernathy, Jesse Jackson, Hosea Williams, Andrew Young, and several others were heading to dinner with Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leaders were gathered in Memphis, preparing to lead a march the next day in sympathy with a strike by the city’s sanitation workers.

They were staying at the Lorraine Motel on Mulberry Street, a nondescript, two-story motor court, but one with nostalgic meaning for them: It was one of the first integrated hotels in the city. They had stayed there before, as had an array of African American musicians, from Cab Calloway to Aretha Franklin.

As the Rev. King emerged onto the second-floor balcony at 6:01 p.m. on April 4, 1968, a rifle shot rang out. The great civil rights leader, only 39 years old, slumped to the concrete, mortally wounded. Abernathy, who had been in his room, rushed outside to find King lying in a pool of his own blood.

“Martin, it's all right,” he said, cradling his friend. “Don't worry. This is Ralph. This is Ralph.”

But Ralph Abernathy, whom King had described in a speech the day before as “the best friend I have in the world,” knew it was very unlikely to be all right. Martin was fading fast.

I’ll have a further observation about those dark days in a moment. First, I'd point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Abolish the Electoral College? Proceed at One’s Own Risk. Susan Crabtree assesses the pros and cons for both political parties of abandoning the constitutionally established system.

As NATO Turns 70, Survey Shows Frayed Bonds. David Craig spotlights the findings of a poll commissioned by RCP to mark the anniversary.

We Should Worry When Zuckerberg, Dems Start Agreeing. Brad Parscale takes a dim view of the Facebook CEO’s call for new rules to regulate internet companies like his own.

Critique of Stephen Moore Overlooks Crisis Intervention Reality. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny sees flaws in the logic applied by opponents of the Fed board nominee.

Five Facts: Why U.S. Health Care Is So Expensive. In RealClearPolicy, No Labels has this overview.

ISIS Caliphate Is Destroyed, But Washington Won’t Accept Victory. In RealClearDefense, Daniel DePetris argues that the region's governments must now take charge of their own security and address the grievances that power Islamic extremism.

* * *

By 1968, there was no longer a consensus in the African American community that nonviolent resistance was the best way to effectuate social change. “Black Power” was the new slogan, and the Black Panther Party was heralding a more vulgar, secular -- and lethal -- approach to the fight for equality.

King and his group of pastors were in Memphis to reassert the moral authority of their approach. In March, a protest associated with the sanitation workers strike had turned violent and a young man was killed by police. The ministers wanted to make sure it didn’t happen again. To set the stage, King spoke on April 3 at Mason Temple, the headquarters for the Church of God in Christ, a predominately black Pentecostal denomination. There he had tactfully, but unmistakably, critiqued the approach of militants.

“We don't have to curse and go around acting bad with our words,” King said. “We don't need any bricks and bottles. We don't need any Molotov cocktails.”

But as the struggle for civil rights entered a new phase, one centered on economic fairness, King was no longer talking about just lying down in the street and singing “We Shall Overcome.”

“We just need to go around to these stores,” he said that night, “and to these massive industries in our country, and say, ‘God sent us by here, to say to you that you're not treating his children right. And we've come by here to ask you to make the first item on your agenda fair treatment, where God's children are concerned. Now, if you are not prepared to do that, we do have an agenda that we must follow. And our agenda calls for withdrawing economic support from you.’”

That agenda was interrupted by a racist career criminal armed with binoculars and .30-06 rifle and dreams of living in white-dominated Rhodesia. In the coming days, the Molotov cocktail did indeed become the symbol of resistance, as many American cities were set ablaze by rampaging young blacks protesting Martin Luther King’s murder.

In the end, though, it is his words we remember more than the fires or the riots or any assassin. A bomb scare on the airplane from Atlanta had put King in a pensive frame of mind, and at the end of his 43-minute Mason Temple talk, he ruminated aloud about his own mortality.

“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life,” the good preacher said that night. “Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. I've looked over and I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!"

Building to a now-familiar crescendo, Martin Luther King Jr. concluded with these words: “So I’m happy, tonight. I'm not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com