Iran Prisoners; Green Real Deal; the Best We Had to Give

Good morning, it's Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Today’s date is a difficult one for a scattered group of friends and colleagues who worked at National Journal magazine or the Atlantic Monthly in the 1990s and the early days of the new century. Sixteen years ago today, we lost our pal, the intrepid and luminous journalist Michael Kelly.

Michael was 46 when he died covering the U.S. invasion of Iraq. He left behind a wife and two small boys, along with hundreds of grief-stricken friends and comrades-in-arms -- our weapon of choice being the computer keyboard. Like me, Michael Kelly was a second-generation scribe, and he was one of the best of any generation.

“There is no indispensable man,” Woodrow Wilson said while accepting his party's 1912 presidential nomination. Making the same point, American writer Elbert Hubbard once noted that the cemeteries are full of “indispensable” people. He was being ironic. He meant the opposite -- we are all replaceable.

With all due respect Wilson and Hubbard, that isn't always true. Mike Kelly’s voice is still missed all these years later. I often think of him while listening to President Trump speak. Kelly excelled at mocking the vanities of Bill Clinton and Al Gore, which suggests to me that our current president wouldn’t have stood a chance. Mike would have left him looking like a slice of Swiss cheese. I suspect he’d also have pricked the egos of Trump’s preening TV critics just to keep things interesting.

In a moment, I'll have more on Michael Kelly, and some of the others we lost too early on the battlefield in recent years

A number of years ago, I started keeping a file marked “The Best We Had to Give,” a reference to Americans who have fallen in the long war that began after 9/11 and continues even to this day. Although Michael Kelly was in that file, most of the others were American soldiers, sailors, and airmen -- and of course many U.S. Marines.

The file got depressingly thick. Some of the names were well-known, such as Pat Tillman, the professional football player who walked away from a multimillion-dollar contract to enlist in the U.S. Army Rangers -- and who returned from Afghanistan in a flag-draped coffin. Others are known mainly in their hometowns or among their families and friends. All were inspiring.

The man driving the Humvee carrying Mike Kelly on April 3, 2003, for instance, was a U.S. Army staff sergeant named Wilbert Davis. At age 12, Wilbert pitched his Tampa, Fla., team into the Little League World Series. It was the highlight of a nondescript life until his sister talked him into joining the Army. He turned things around, remarried, and became a much-loved husband, father and respected non-commissioned officer. His life was celebrated at a raucous funeral in Tampa at a College Hill Church of God in Christ service punctuated by laughter, tears, foot-stomping, and happy shouts of "Amen!" Wilbert Davis left behind a wife and young children.

U.S. Marine Maj. Megan M. McClung was a Naval Academy grad who earned her master's degree in criminology from Boston University just months before she died. A triathlete with a sunny disposition and a wicked sense of humor, she was remembered by journalists covering the Iraq War for sprinting along the Tigris River while training for a marathon, which she had organized to honor the fallen. Somewhere in North Carolina, a state cop surely recalls the copper-haired female Marine who did a back-flip by the side of the road to prove her sobriety. She was killed at age 34 by a roadside bomb.

The day after Michael Kelly died, a family friend named Brian McPhillips died in a firefight in Iraq. He was Marine lieutenant, in a tank platoon. I'd known Brian since he was a boy. His enthusiasms were infectious, whether it was launching the Irish Culture Club at his Boston-area high school or acing a business class by starting a mail-order military surplus store out of his Providence College dorm room.

In homage to the American sacrifice on D-Day, French President Francois Mitterrand once said, “The 6th of June sounded the hour when history tipped toward the camp of freedom.”

George W. Bush, speaking at a 2002 Memorial Day ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, told the story of a Frenchwoman coming upon U.S. paratroopers -- and imploring them not to leave.

“We’re not leaving,” one of the paratroopers replied. “If necessary, this is the place we die.”

The U.S. war in Iraq is not generally popular now; many thoughtful people in both major political parties, and prominent independents as well, consider it a tragic mistake in judgment. Millions of Americans felt that way before the invasion began. Michael Kelly was not among them. He found Saddam Hussein’s sadistic subjugation of the Iraqi people reason enough. We don’t know whether his view would have changed over time, as it did for many others, but before he died in Iraq, Michael put his own rationale down on paper.

“I understand why some dislike the idea, and fear the ramifications, of America as a liberator,” he wrote. “But I do not understand why they do not see that anything is better than life with your face under the boot. And that any rescue of a people under the boot (be they Afghan, Kuwaiti, or Iraqi) is something to be desired. Even if the rescue is less than perfectly realized. Even if the rescuer is a great, over-muscled, bossy, selfish oaf. Or would you, for yourself, choose the boot?”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com