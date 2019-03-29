Great Lakes Reversal; Harris Donor's Past; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 29, 2019, the day when I provide an end-of-the week quote to provide inspiration -- I hope -- for the weekend. Today’s comes from a Japanese philosopher/athlete so profound and skilled that he goes by one name -- on two continents. I’m referring, of course, to the great Ichiro.

I’ll have my favorite Ichiro-ism in a moment, after allowing him a couple of verbal warmup swings. I’ll also furnish a priceless response to his sage observation. First, though, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

Ichiro Suzuki was already a legendary player in Japan before he arrived on U.S. shores in 2001. He broke into professional baseball in his native country at 18 and became Japan’s most complete player. He led the Japanese Pacific League in batting for seven seasons in a row, accumulating three MVP trophies, seven Gold Gloves, and even averaged 17 homers a year.

At 27, he decided to test his mettle among the best players in the world -- and immediately established himself as the crème de la crème.

With his first name, not his last, blazoned on his Seattle Mariners jersey, Ichiro broke into Major League Baseball in 2001 and took the American League apart. Hitting leadoff on a team that won an astounding 116 games, the speedy Ichiro led the league in hitting, as he had in Japan, while stealing 53 bases, scoring 127 runs, and playing the kind of incandescent defense in right field that would win him 10 straight Gold Glove awards. Having retired last week, at 45, after playing his final game for the Mariners in Japan, Ichiro is a mortal lock for the Hall of Fame.

But his brilliance on the baseball diamond was only part of the man’s appeal. George Sisler (whose 1920 record for hits in a season was broken by Ichiro in 2004) once remarked that as great as Ty Cobb’s stats were, you had to see Cobb play in person to appreciate his greatness.

Paraphrasing Sisler, you had to hear Ichiro talk about baseball, and life, to truly grasp his genius.

“Chicks who dig home runs aren’t the ones who appeal to me,” he once said. “I think there’s sexiness in infield hits because they require technique. I’d rather impress the chicks with my technique than with my brute strength. Then, every now and then, just to show I can do that, too, I might flirt a little by hitting one out.”

Did he really say “chicks”? Who knows -- his best quotes were rendered through an interpreter, which only added to the mystique.

“If I’m in a slump,” he once said, “I ask myself for advice.”

Speaking of the possibility of facing another Japanese star, pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, after Dice-K arrived in the States, Ichiro said this: “I hope he arouses the fire that’s dormant in the innermost recess of my soul.”

Once, sportswriters asked Ichiro for a reaction to comments by Yankees manager Joe Torre. “Do not let Ichiro beat you,” Torre had said. “He is the key to Seattle’s offense.”

How did Ichiro respond? “If that is true, it would give me great joy,” he replied. “But I do not believe it.”

Perhaps the most famous Ichiro-ism came at the expense of the city of Cleveland.

In April 2007, a series scheduled in Cleveland between the Mariners and the Indians was canceled because of a snowstorm. But the schedulers were having trouble making all of the games up, so on June 11, Seattle was forced to use an off-day to travel to Cleveland for the second of the makeup games. Ichiro was asked how he felt about the trip.

“To tell the truth, I’m not excited to go to Cleveland, but we have to,” he replied. “If I ever saw myself saying I’m excited going to Cleveland, I’d punch myself in the face, because I’m lying.”

Brilliant baseball writer Bill Simmons has pronounced this response one of the greatest baseball quotes of all time.

“And that was through an interpreter!” Simmons added. “It easily goes down as the greatest baseball quote that required translation. He also wins the Alexis de Tocqueville Award for the best intuitive understanding of America by a non-native.”

And those, sports fans, are the RCP quotes of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com