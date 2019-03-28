'Fresh Start' Advice; EMP Attack; Play Ball!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 28, 2019, Opening Day here in Washington, D.C., and 14 other MLB cities. Yes, March 28 is early for the baseball season to start, but the weather is finally warming up and nobody I know is complaining.

“The game begins in the spring,” A. Bartlett Giamatti noted in his iconic essay on baseball, “when everything else begins again.”

My own work schedule will prevent me from going to Nationals Park this afternoon, even though the great Max Scherzer is on the mound for the home team. Come to think of it, the Mets’ starting pitcher is Jacob deGrom, which means the National League’s last three Cy Young Award winners (Scherzer won in 2016 and 2017) will be pitching today in the nation’s capital.

I’m not sure Bart Giamatti would have approved of choosing deskwork over that matchup, for reasons I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Not only do most Major League Baseball teams begin their 2019 regular season today, but half the teams in the college basketball’s “Sweet 16” play tonight, as the tournament known as March Madness continues. It would seem that after our late-winter doldrums, the sports world is back in full bloom.

Is it frivolous to care about games when so much real work needs to be done in this country, and in the larger world? Some think so, but it’s a matter of historical record that U.S. presidents have not seen it this way, regardless of political party or background.

Barack Obama, born in humble beginnings in Hawaii, took time from partisan legislative battles and various foreign affairs crises each March to fill out his own NCAA bracket. (He was a chalk player.) The highborn Franklin Roosevelt personally interceded to keep professional baseball alive during World War II. George H.W. Bush, another Yankee blueblood, kept his old Yale first baseman’s mitt in his Oval Office desk. After the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Bush’s eldest son helped Americans recover their equilibrium by tossing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium. George W. Bush knew baseball. He’d been the managing owner of the Texas Rangers before entering politics. Such a pedigree wouldn’t have surprised Bart Giamatti. A Yale man himself, Giamatti received his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in comparative literature in New Haven and was teaching there when he was named Yale president in 1978. Asked once if he’d angled for the job, he quipped, “All I ever wanted to be president of was the American League.”

Life is funny that way. In 1986, Giamatti became president of the National League -- close enough -- and at age 50, he was unanimously selected by the owners as commissioner of Major League Baseball. It was a short tenure: Sadly, Bart Giamatti was felled by a fatal heart attack a year later. But he left us many words to live by. I alluded to some of them earlier in the “game begins in the spring” snippet. That comes from a poignant essay, “The Green Fields of the Mind,” which extols baseball’s beauty and pain.

This morning, though, I’m dwelling on Giamatti’s outlook, and the view of so many U.S. presidents, that sports are more than a diversion from the vagaries of life. They are part of life.

“It has long been my conviction,” Giamatti once wrote, “that we can learn far more about the conditions, and values, of a society by contemplating how it chooses to play, to use its free time, to take its leisure, than by examining how it goes about its work.”

On another occasion -- a month after he was named National League president and friends were wondering why he’d rejected Republican Party entreaties to run for Senate or why a guy who had tripled Yale’s endowment wouldn’t cash in on his popularity with a corporate job -- Bart Giamatti was having lunch with old friends at a Yale club called Mory’s.

“There are a lot of people who know me who can't understand for the life of them why I would go work on something as unserious as baseball,” he said that day. “If they only knew ... "

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com