Silver Linings; the Chicago Way; Hooping It Up

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 27, 2019, and on this date 80 years ago, “March Madness” was born. In a college basketball game played before 5,500 fans at Patten Gymnasium in Evanston, Ill., the University of Oregon defeated Ohio State by a score of 46-33.

Oregon is still alive in this year’s NCAA basketball bacchanalia, having advanced to the “Sweet 16.” Ohio State, which didn’t really belong in the tournament, has been eliminated.

Bernard Slade was only 8 years old and living in Ontario when the Ducks beat the Buckeyes on March 27, 1939. You can’t recall a Canadian point guard named Bernie Slade? That’s because he was a writer, not a hoopster. I mention him because the NCAA tournament has grown exponentially since its inception, and like the evolving lovers in Slade’s play “Same Time, Next Year,” we can chart changes in our own lives by marking them against the annual tournament that captivates basketball fans and non-fans alike.

Depending on how old we are and which school we root for, Americans who follow college basketball -- even if they only do so for a couple of weeks beginning in mid-March -- have their favorite recollections of the annual NCAA tournament. West Coast fans of a certain generation still recall with satisfaction how Lew Alcindor (as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was then known) avenged an in-season loss to the Elvin Hayes-led Houston Cougars by dismantling Houston 101-69 in the 1968 Final Four.

Mormons all over the world watched with glee as Brigham Young University guard Danny Ainge drove the length of the floor and through the entire Notre Dame team to take a last-second victory 1981. Until that moment, everyone assumed Ainge’s athletic future was in baseball. “Then,” noted the New York Times, “he made one of the most exciting one-man drives in the 43-year history of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.”

Six years later, two Indiana guards broke the hearts of Syracuse fans. Sharp-shooting Steve Alford methodically chipped away at the Orangemen’s second-half lead and then his backcourt mate Keith Smart hit a clutch shot with four seconds left to give the Hoosiers a dramatic win. I won’t even mention Christian Laettner’s buzzer-beater that put Duke over Kentucky. Well, I guess I just did. Anyway, by 1992, it had come a long way in 30 years: In 1962, when ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” had the broadcast rights to the championship game, it only aired a condensed 90-minute version of the championship game in which Ohio State lost to a Cincinnati team led by the great Oscar Robertson.

In its early years, the NCAA shindig wasn’t even the most prestigious tournament. That distinction belonged to the National Invitational Tournament, held in New York City. Some teams bypassed the NCAA tourney for the NIT. Twice in the 1940s, however, teams lost in the opening rounds of the NIT and went on to win the NCAA tournament. This development presaged not just the decline of the “invitational” athletic event, but also the rise of a more egalitarian approach to sports.

We can mark time through the NCAA tournament, as well as chart evolving attitudes about athletics, materialism, racial progress, television’s power, and a host of other values and influences in America’s evolving -- and not necessarily improving -- national culture.

-- In 1950, the City College of New York fields a team led by sharp-shooting forward Irwin Dambrot that was so good it won both the NIT and the NCAA tournament. (It was so good, in fact, that several members of the team, including Dambrot, were later arrested in a point-shaving scandal. The team won, but by a lesser margin than predicted, impacting gamblers.) The big money had not yet arrived in basketball. Dambrot was drafted by the New York Knicks, but decided to forgo a basketball career for a more lucrative profession, dentistry.

-- In 1951, the tournament is expanded from eight to 16 teams; the following year the first “Final Four” is held in Seattle.

-- In 1957, the Kansas Jayhawks lose to North Carolina in three overtimes. Kansas’ star is a 7-footer named Wilt Chamberlain, who, even in defeat, is clearly destined for greater things.

-- In 1962, UCLA coach John Wooden takes a team to his first Final Four. The Bruins would make 13 of the next 15 Final Fours, winning the tournament an astonishing 10 times (an 11th championship would come in 1995) and establishing Los Angeles as the Western mecca for basketball.

-- In 1966, a team from Texas Western College in El Paso coached by Don Haskins puts five black starters on the floor in the championship game against all-white Kentucky -- and wins. Their feat is immortalized in a Disney movie 40 years later.

-- In 1973, the championship game is moved to Monday night, which strikes purists as odd but network executives as obvious: They simply wanted the highest possible audience for an event that had become college basketball’s Super Bowl. This first Monday night finale boasts its greatest single performance: Bill Walton’s 21 of 22 shooting in UCLA’s dismantling of Memphis State. But a precedent has been set that will threaten to undermine college sports: Television networks, not college administrators, are now calling the shots.

-- In 1979, the field is expanded to 40 teams (from 32), and the final game matches a Michigan State team led by an enchanting 6-foot 9-inch point guard with an appropriate nickname, “Magic” Johnson, against an Indiana State team led by a taciturn star with the Dickensian name Larry Bird. This game draws astronomical ratings never seen before (or since) for a college basketball game.

-- In 1985, in a tourney field expanded to 64 teams, Villanova makes 22 out of 28 shots to upset defending champion Georgetown in the championship. The Wildcats are the lowest seed to ever win the tourney, and their deliberate style of play prompts a change: a shot clock.

-- In 2011, two non-basketball powers, Butler and Virginia Commonwealth University, are paired up in the Final Four. Butler, a small liberal arts school in Indianapolis founded in 1855 by an abolitionist lawyer, wins that game, assuring it will play in its second straight championship. With most of the nation rooting for the Bulldogs, they come up short against U-Conn in a dreadfully played finale.

One reason for that clunker is that few quality players remain in school for four years these days. Six decades earlier, the fact that dentistry was more remunerative than pro basketball made CCNY’s players an easy mark for bookmakers.

Today, the opposite problem hurts college hoops. NBA salaries are so obscenely high that it makes economic sense for players to leave for the pros early. Butler’s 2010 star was the talented Gordon Hayward. In 2011, in what should have been his junior season, young Hayward had gone to the pros, coming off the bench for the Utah Jazz to score a measly 5.4 points a game -- but earning $2.5 million a year for doing so.

This was a harbinger. In the past decade, the “one-and-done” players have dominated the tournament, bringing the John Calipari-coached Kentucky Wildcats back to prominence. Coach Cal’s strategy soon caught on. Even old-school Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski started doing it. Basketball traditionalists can assure themselves (while not really knowing if it’s true) that the greatest coach of all, UCLA’s legendary John Wooden, would never had made such a compromise. Or we can just enjoy watching sublime Duke freshman Zion Williamson perform his magic in this year’s March Madness, even while hoping that one day Cinderella will really shine in the Big Dance, and maybe even take home the crown.

