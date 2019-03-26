Mueller Aftermath; Reform in Name Only; the Poetry of Loss

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Five years ago this week, congressional intelligence committees on Capitol Hill were forging -- on a bipartisan basis -- legislation designed to curb the federal government’s metadata collection practices, which is to say NSA’s secret domestic phone and email snooping operations.

The Obama administration’s intelligence chiefs hadn’t been forthcoming about those methods. Partly, that’s the very nature of the spy game, although on a couple of notable occasions, top officials came perilously close to lying to Congress. Or maybe even crossed that line. In any event, in the post-9/11 world, the rules were being reconfigured and as recently as 2014, Republican and Democrats could still discuss it in ways that put balanced public policy ahead of partisan political concerns.

White House officials, including President Obama, were consulted in this process. For his part, one of the president’s motivations was to assure the European allies he was meeting with five years ago. On this date, the president placed a wreath at Flanders Field American Cemetery and Memorial in Belgium.

“We can say we caught the torch,” Obama said, as if addressing the fallen Americans buried there. “We kept the faith.”

The U.S. commander-in-chief was speaking at the backdrop for one of the most famous sonnets in the English language, “In Flanders Fields,” which was penned on the spot by a grieving Canadian Army officer named John McCrae. It strikes me, as it did five years ago when Obama invoked that poem, that it’s particularly fitting to remember his verse today: On March 26, 1874, Robert Frost was born; and on this date in 1892, Walt Whitman died.

Some of Walt Whitman’s most evocative poetry -- and I’m referring to the first rendition of “Leaves of Grass” -- was originally decried in some quarters as little more than smut. It wasn’t Whitman’s subsequent fame, or even his death, that changed that view so much as it was that the Civil War toughened Americans’ collective hides, not to mention our literary sensibilities. Anyway, Whitman kept updating “Leaves of Grass,” adding odes to Abraham Lincoln, and who could fault that?

When Whitman died on this date in 1892, the New York Times essentially laid the old argument to rest, declaring in an editorial that he could not be called “a great poet unless we deny poetry to be an art.”

Whitman had initially been called to his craft by a Ralph Waldo Emerson essay that was essentially a plea for a young American poet to emerge -- someone who could capture the nation's physical beauty, economic strength, and moral hypocrisy (he was alluding, at least partly, to slavery). The essay found its mark. “I was simmering, simmering, simmering,” Whitman later wrote. “Emerson brought me to a boil.”

By the time Whitman passed from the scene, the rocky soil of New England had produced another brawny bard, and when Robert Frost died at 88, the Times also placed him in the well-deserved pantheon. The paper’s obituary noted that he was the only American poet to play a touching personal role at a presidential inauguration or to “twit the Russians about the barrier to Berlin by reading to them, on their own ground, his celebrated poem about another kind of wall.”

At a time when a restive Russian leader is reviving memories of the Cold War, it is worth dusting off poetic classics. Upon re-reading them, however, we may discover new insights in old verses. Which brings us back to Flanders Field.

John McCrae was a surgeon in a Canadian artillery unit in 1915 and was running an army field hospital when a mortally wounded lieutenant named Alexis Helmer was brought in during the Second Battle of Ypres. Helmer had been a student of McCrae's in Montreal. “In Flanders Fields” was penned in the physician's grief and published that same year in a London magazine.

McCrae was promoted during the war to lieutenant colonel, but he did not survive the war either. His poem lives on, although it has had different meanings to ensuing generations.

In only three short stanzas, McCrae managed to write a poem that is both a lament of the wasted lives of war, and a call to arms.

The first stanza sets the scene, the second mourns the fallen, and the third urges others to carry the torch referenced five years ago today by Barack Obama.

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

