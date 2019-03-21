Brazil and Bromance; Inslee's Mantra; Love Story

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 21, 2019. On this date 50 years ago, Mitt Romney and Ann Davies were married. Whatever your politics, religion, race, gender classification -- or, hell, your favorite college basketball team -- you can tip your cap to this pair. Theirs is a love story for the ages. Happy anniversary, Mitt and Ann.

I’ll have more on this enduring couple in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Amid Bromance, Trump & Bolsonaro Forge Security Alliance. Susan Crabtree reports on the key steps the two leaders are taking to improve trade, oppose socialism and confront the political crisis in Venezuela.

Inslee Puts His 2020 Mantra -- Green Energy -- Front and Center. Phil Wegmann reports on the little-known presidential candidate’s appearance yesterday in Washington.

Is Beto’s Celebrity Explained by Electoral Math? Myra Adams questions whether the candidate’s status as the 2020 race’s bright, shiny thing stems from his personality or his home state of Texas’ 38 electoral votes.

Trump Didn’t Call Neo-Nazis “Fine People.” Here’s Proof. Amid insistence from some in the news media that the president praised white supremacists after the Charlottesville protests, Steve Cortes offers transcripts of his remarks.

Data Show MSNBC Has Been Robert Mueller’s Biggest Fan. Kalev Leetaru has this analysis of coverage data spanning the past two years.

Democrats, Let’s Not Eat Our Own. David Brock warns his party’s 2020 presidential candidates not to undermine their general election chances with primary fights that will benefit President Trump.

“The Most Politically Intolerant Americans.” Peter Berkowitz spotlights a report on a new study about “partisan prejudice,” and the surprising pockets of America where it is most apparent.

Is an FBI Interview a G-Man’s License to Lie? In RealClearInvestigations, Eric Felten lays out the bureau's troubling tradition of taking handwritten notes and not recording or transcribing interviews verbatim.

NOPEC Oil Nonsense. In RealClearEnergy, Lucian Pugliaresi argues that retaliation against OPEC is not wise U.S. policy.

Why Airports Need the Passenger Facility Charge. In RealClearPolicy, Christopher R. Barron argues that the federally imposed cap on the user fee has not been adjusted for inflation in 20 years and must go up to meet expansion needs.

* * *

As most politically aware people know, Willard Mitt Romney was raised in the bosom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a home-grown American religion originally rooted in polygamy. Is it a paradox, then, that the most prominent adherent of this faith in 21st century America would turn out to be Mr. Very Married?

Not that Mitt Romney is above making the occasional Mormon joke himself. At a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner in Boston while governor of Massachusetts, Romney did so as he riffed off the gay marriage issue (yes, millennials, this topic was once controversial). Speaking as a Mormon, Romney deadpanned, “I believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman -- and a woman, and a woman, and a woman…” until the crowd drowned him out with laughter and applause.

During his 2012 presidential campaign, if Ann Romney were at an event, Mitt would sometimes introduce her and Beth Myers, the campaign consigliere who’d been chief of staff in the governor’s office, by saying, “The is my wife Ann, and my other wife Beth.” The amusing part was the Mormon allusion. The serious part was the authority he delegated to Myers. But the put-on wouldn’t have worked with every presidential candidate, if you know what I mean.

In a charming interview with Mitt and Ann that same year, Piers Morgan opened by asking them how many times in their lives they’d been “properly in love.” Seemingly startled by the question, they both gave the same answer: once.

Ann felt obliged to quickly interject that she’d known Mitt since she was 15. She really started to fall in love with him, she said another time, at her 16th birthday party. Romney once revealed that the first time he saw Ann, he was in elementary school with some fellow Cub Scouts and they spotted her riding a horse across some railroad tracks.

“What do Cub Scouts do when they see a little girl on a horse?” he remembered dryly. “We picked up stones and threw them.”

Romney also recalls that years later he met Ann at a party and that this time he did not throw stones. Both remember their first date: March 21, 1965. Mitt was 18 years old, headed to Stanford in the fall. Ann was a high school sophomore, a month away from her 16th birthday. Mitt brought two chilled glasses for the occasion, although the drink of choice for a good Mormon teenager was sparkling Catawba grape juice. The movie they saw was equally wholesome: “The Sound of Music.”

At his senior prom, Mitt told Ann he wanted to marry her. He went off to college in California, and then, after his freshman year, even further away, to France for his Mormon mission, which would last two-and-a-half years. It was tough sledding trying to recruit Frenchmen to join the LDS Church. But without saying much of anything, Romney made his most important convert: Ann, who had been raised Episcopal, became a Mormon while he was abroad, and enrolled at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She was called by Mitt’s father on the night in the summer of 1968 after the Citroën automobile Mitt was driving was struck head-on by a Mercedes on a mountain road near Bordeaux. The wife of the mission president was killed; Mitt was thrown from the car and injured. Ann went with his parents to pick him up at the Detroit airport in December 1968.

“Of course, his mother’s got her arms open,” Ann recalled, “and he runs right by her and grabs me and that was it.”

Within minutes, the young couple decided to get married. They told their families that night that they planned to wed in two weeks. Being that Mitt was only 21 and Ann was still 19, this announcement thrilled no one in either the Romney or the Davies clan.

“So we compromised and waited until March 21,” Ann told Parade magazine years later. “And March 21 happened to have been four years after our first date. One year later, our oldest son, Tagg, was born on March 21 as well, so that’s sort of an important day in our life.”

Within the family, Ann’s nickname would become the “Mitt Stabilizer,” a testament to how her well-grounded nature complemented his hyper-kinetic ways. But the family’s very foundation were shaken at Thanksgiving in 1998, when Ann was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Over the years, she embraced every conceivable treatment approach, from Eastern medicine and holistic healing methods to traditional Western therapies, until discovering along the way that horseback riding was for her the best therapy of all.

“Last year, among amateurs, she ranked number one in New England in dressage,” an obviously proud Mitt Romney told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos a few years ago. “The woman’s a phenomenon.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com