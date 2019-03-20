Delaney's Gambit; Newsom's Meddling; Lamb's Vision

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 20, 2019. One year ago on this date, Sen. Bernie Sanders led the Senate in a debate over the War Powers Act.

“Mr. President, Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution states in no uncertain terms … that it is Congress that has the power to declare war,” Sanders said. “The Founding Fathers gave the power to authorize military conflicts to Congress -- the branch most accountable to the people. Not to the president, but to Congress. That is the issue we are going to be debating today.”

That debate, of course, can be found on C-SPAN, which reached a notable milestone this week: 40 years of bringing congressional deliberations to the American people.

Ostensibly, the Vermont senator was raising the issue about U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s military involvement in the Yemen civil war, a bloody incursion that Sanders and many other Democrats oppose. He began by arguing the question on constitutional grounds, not the first time this debate has taken place on Capitol Hill.

“For far too long, Congress under Democratic and Republican administrations has abdicated its constitutional role in authorizing war,” Sanders continued. “The time is long overdue for Congress to reassert that constitutional authority.”

Today, we take it for granted that such debates are televised -- and archived, easily accessed with a click or two from your computer or phone. That was the vision of C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb. He didn’t invent the Internet any more than Al Gore did, but Brian did invent C-SPAN, and for that the country should be grateful.

I wrote about C-SPAN’s founding yesterday, and about Brian Lamb himself only last year on this date. I don’t get tired of writing on this topic, though. I hope you don’t get tired of reading about it.

In the mid-1970s, Lamb conjured up the idea for a cable television industry-owned public affairs network that would showcase the workings of Congress. At the time, he was the Washington bureau chief of Cablevision magazine. CNN didn’t yet exist, let alone the Fox News Channel or MSNBC, as this was a time when two-thirds of the viewing audience in this country tuned their television sets to ABC, NBC, or CBS for the nightly news. But Brian saw earlier than most people that this triopoly, if you will, wasn’t going to last.

He mentioned his idea for a channel that would broadcast the activities of Congress in a nonpartisan way -- while taking no government money and no advertising dollars -- to a few friends, my father included. The consensus seemed to be that Brian had a lovely idea, but one with no chance of becoming a reality. Although it’s weird to imagine Washington without C-SPAN today, this skepticism might have proven true except for a forgotten American visionary named Robert M. Rosencrans.

Lamb introduced his concept for a nonprofit to be funded by the cable companies themselves at an industry-wide conference. Of the cable executives present, Bob Rosencrans was the first to embrace it. He backed up his support, too, writing a check for $25,000 in seed money, which was much more then than it sounds like today. With that, Brian Lamb was off and running. He hasn’t really slowed down much since.

As for Bernie Sanders, he and his 13 Senate co-sponsors pushing for a vote on presidential war powers in general and U.S.-Yemen policy in particular didn’t get their way one year ago: The matter was tabled by Senate leadership. If you know anything about the man, however, you know that Bernie Sanders didn’t quit. And one year later -- last week -- the Senate passed a non-binding resolution calling for an end to U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war effort in Yemen.

As a further postscript, the cable industry finds itself under the same economic pressures as content providers in fields ranging from newspapers to Hollywood filmmakers. The viewing choices are many, the audience fragmented, advertising dollars increasingly scarce, and new technological competitors such as Roku and Netflix are helping to produce an entire generation of “cord-cutters.”

Meanwhile, the partisan ethos of cable news -- C-SPAN excepted -- has migrated to print media, including hip new online outlets with plenty of “edge.” When Sanders’ Yemen measure was tabled a year ago, this was part of the headline Vox News, for example, put over its news story: “Sens. Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee, and Chris Murphy had their Yemen resolution killed. The U.S. will therefore continue to help commit war crimes in Yemen.”

In other words, Brian Lamb, please figure out how to keep C-SPAN going. We need it now more than ever.

