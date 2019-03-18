Wisconsin 2020; Green 'Monster'; Jimi Hendrix

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 18, 2019. Fifty years ago today, Jimi Hendrix went to the Record Plant studio in New York City where he recorded two songs. One was “Gypsy Boy.” The other was a psychedelic version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which Hendrix had performed live since the previous August and would showcase in the summer of ’69 at the Woodstock Music Festival.

Hendrix’s guitar playing on the national anthem is dazzling, but some Americans found his version of the song off-putting. It wasn’t only the musical interpretation, either, which he skillfully turned into an anti-war song. Hendrix also sometimes ad-libbed irreverent comments will playing it, once muttering “Yeah, big deal!” after the section of the song mentioning that the U.S. flag still flies.

Three weeks after Woodstock, Hendrix appeared on ABC’s highly rated Dick Cavett talk show. Cavett couldn’t ignore the controversy swirling in the press, and he asked Hendrix about it. The host made a point of informing his audience that as a teenager, Jimi had answered the call: He was U.S. Army veteran, Cavett pointed out, a former paratrooper.

Jimi Hendrix as a veteran of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division seems as incongruous now as it did in 1969, when he strode onto the set of “The Dick Cavett Show.” That day Hendrix wasn’t wearing the 101st Airborne’s “Screaming Eagle” patch or any kind of military haircut. He arrived with a medium-length Afro and was clad in a flower-patterned turquoise kimono with a magenta-colored sash.

Cavett, in a pinstriped suit, made a mild joke about this getup -- at both their expense -- something about how they worried they’d wear the same outfit that day. As I think about it, however, James Marshall Hendrix struck his commanding officers at Fort Campbell as an unlikely paratrooper. Hendrix had enlisted at 19, apparently as a way of getting out of trouble with the law in his hometown of Seattle.

It can’t be said that he took naturally to military life. He often missed both midnight bed checks and morning reveille for the same reason: He’d stayed up late the night before playing music with his band, The King Casuals, at honky-tonks outside his Kentucky military base. There were other issues too. For one thing, Hendrix wasn’t all that proficient with a rifle -- he was evidently the worst marksman in his platoon. And he was so disinterested in military life that his sergeant complained in writing that Hendrix appeared unable to “carry on an intelligent conversation.” The same sergeant asked the young private if he was using “dope,” suspicions that had been aroused “because his mind apparently cannot function while performing duties and thinking about his guitar.”

Then there was the matter of getting caught masturbating in the barracks latrine while he was supposed to be doing a chore with three other soldiers. Ultimately, Hendrix and the Army both used a face-saving occurrence -- a minor ankle injury suffered during a parachute jump -- to call the whole thing off. Hendrix was given an honorable discharge in May 1962, meaning that before his 20th birthday he was free to pursue his passion.

I’ll write about his amazing musical career on another occasion. For this morning, let me just return to his Sept. 9, 1969 interview with Dick Cavett. The musician had been on Cavett’s show two months before, and there seems to be an easy chemistry between the two men. The reluctance to engage in conversation that troubled Army officers is nowhere in evidence. The banter flows effortlessly. At one point, Cavett asks him, “Do you consider yourself a disciplined guy? Do you get up every day to work?”

In response, Hendrix waited a beat before deadpanning, “Well, I try to get up every day.”

Bringing up the national anthem controversy diplomatically, Cavett asked about Hendrix’s “unorthodox” rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“It’s not unorthodox,” Jimi Hendrix replied quickly. “I thought it was beautiful.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

