Biden and Medicare; Pelosi and Impeachment; Surf's Up!

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 13, 2019. On this date in 1935, Joseph Tracy, a Shell Oil man working in Los Angeles, and his wife, Charlotte, welcomed their first child into the world. Although they named their boy Terry, the world would come to know him by a couple of unusual nicknames: “Tubesteak” was one. “Kahuna” was the other. And though he never had much in the way of a career himself, Terry Tracy would become a pivotal character in a short novel that sold 30 million copies worldwide, Cliff Robertson would play him in the movies, and when he passed away in 2012, obituaries about him would grace newspapers from California to Australia.

“If Helen of Troy had the face to launch a thousand ships, Terry ‘Tubesteak’ Tracy’s way with just two words launched millions of surfboards,” is how the Sydney Morning-Herald began its eulogy.

The Los Angeles Times obit started this way: “In 1956, Terry ‘Tubesteak’ Tracy, freshly fired from his job at a downtown insurance company, bid goodbye to the 9-to-5 life and headed for the Malibu shore, where he built himself a shack out of wood scraps and palm fronds and sailed into surfing history.”

Tracy, the story continued, “was the personification of the rebellious surf subculture that emerged in California in the late 1950s. He was an anti-authoritarian sage in Wayfarer shades and Madras shorts who made bumming on the beach the essence of cool and an irresistible draw for a girl he called Gidget.”

Yes, Tracy was the godfather, as it were, of Gidget. It was the word he and his pals coined for a 15-year-old girl who arrived at the beach one day with nothing more than a peanut butter-and-radish sandwich and a desire to surf. She was barely big enough to be a jockey, let alone ride the big balsawood surfboards of that era, but she had guts and Tubesteak made sure she got a chance to ride the waves. Her real name was Kathy Kohner, and her beach moniker was coined from “girl” and “midget.” I’m not sure you’re even supposed to use that latter word these days -- “girl” is problematic enough -- but the rebels who assembled at Malibu’s beach every day wouldn’t have cared about political correctness any more than they did for the button-down societal norms of the Eisenhower era.

Dedicated surfers can be cliquish and unwelcoming. This was true even in the 1950s, when the sport was in its formative years and there was far less competition for waves. Some of the Malibu dudes who hung out at a section of the beach called “the pit” resented the intrusion of 5-foot-tall, 90-pound Kathy Kohner, who drove over from her Brentwood home that summer. They’d bury her surfboard in the sand. Once, they disconnected the distributor on her car.

“But Terry was always nice to me,” she recalled later. “I wanted to hang out at Tubesteak’s shack, not the pit with the hard-core surfers.”

Tubesteak had stature at Malibu -- for one thing, the guy lived on the beach -- and he was a pretty good surfer too. A former star football player at Cathedral High School and Santa Monica Junior College, he was also big enough that nobody screwed with him. Although Cliff Robertson played him in the movies, one film critic said Dan Blocker (Hoss on “Bonanza”) would have been better casting. When he’d spread his arms wide and end a debate with the booming phrase “I AM THE KAHUNA!” nobody on that beach would say otherwise. He’d strike that pose on his board sometimes, too, while cruising through a wave -- as if to tell the other surfers, “Get out of the way or get run over.” (I think I found video footage of him doing that here.)

There’s something else, too, about Gidget -- a couple of things, actually. First, the Big Kahuna may have been her benefactor at Malibu, but she was a resilient kid in her own right, a Jewish immigrant whose family had escaped Europe before the Holocaust and settled in California, where he father wrote for the movies. She and her family had returned to Germany after the war for two years in the early 1950s, a sobering experience for Kathy. In other words, she might have had a sprite’s stature, but she wasn’t going to be disheartened by a little teenage hazing.

The second factor in this story was the author of the Gidget book that came out of Kathy Kohner’s surfing days. Every star needs their Boswell, and Kathy’s was in her own family. She kept a diary and fantasized about writing a book. She mentioned this to her father one day and he replied matter-of-factly that she wasn’t a writer, but he was. Why not tell him the stories and he would turn them into a book?

Kathy was delighted by the offer, and when her father said he was a writer, he wasn’t bragging. Frederick Kohner also knew how to write for Hollywood. Shortly after coming to this country, he’d co-written “Mad About Music,” a 1938 film starring the now-forgotten Deanna Durbin. The darkening war clouds in Europe quickly made this movie seem dated, but Frederick Kohner was nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Proving, as far back as 1957, that immigrants do get the job done, Kohner turned his daughter’s musings into a short book in about a month -- “Gidget: The Little Girl With Big Ideas.” The public liked it, and so did the critics, some of whom compared it to “The Catcher in the Rye.” This was a stretch, but it did open the door to surfing’s subculture, albeit a PG-rated version of that life. It also launched a slew of movies, the best-known of them starring Sandra Dee, along with various TV mini-series, not to mention jump-starting the surfing craze, a market for California-made surfboards, and a thirst for a surf sound in rock ’n’ roll brought to life most famously by the Beach Boys.

“I’m writing this down,” the original novel begins, “because I once heard that when you’re getting older you’re liable to forget things and I’d sure be the most miserable woman in this world if I ever forgot what happened this summer.”

Writing things down certainly helps, but we all forget things. Terry Tracy himself told two or three different versions of where he got the name “Tubesteak.” And was it Terry or famed surfer Mickey Dora who dubbed Kathy “Gidget”? Was she even the first girl to be called that?

In the end, what mattered most to the people who knew the Big Kahuna -- a rebel who grew up and married and settled down and had a bunch of kids -- is that he was a very decent and loving man.

“I didn’t realize the impact he had on surfing until he passed away,” one of his daughters said at his memorial service. “I had no idea. He was just our dad. He was a surf icon, but he was a better dad.”

Carl M. Cannon

