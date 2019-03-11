Anti-Semitism Traps; Prison Wrangling; Busted on TV

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 11, 2019. Thirty years ago today, television programming took a fateful detour. The transformation announced itself in the form of a new Fox Broadcasting Co., show called “Cops.”

Set in Florida and heralded by a soundtrack that blared the reggae tune “Bad Boys,” the program followed Broward County sheriff’s deputies as they made actual arrests of unfortunate Floridians running afoul of the law.

It was not a pretty sight, but "Cops" filled a vacuum, as I'll explain in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Innovation in the arts isn’t synonymous with improvement. But the notion that you could get Americans to look and act ridiculous if you pointed a camera or microphone at them -- and that audiences would watch -- wasn’t a new concept when “Cops” premiered on March 11, 1989. The notion actually predates television. Its pioneer was Allen Funt, an Ivy League-educated New Yorker who learned to record sound in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II.

After mustering out of service, Funt took his new ideas to ABC, which began airing his radio show, “Candid Microphone,” in June 1947. The following year, the format migrated to television, along with a signature line that would become an American cultural touchstone: “Smile, you’re on ‘Candid Camera.’” A new genre, as I’ve written before, was born.

Over the ensuing decades, the format ranged from “An American Family” to “Jaywalking.” The former was an early 1970s documentary-style reality show featuring Pat and Bill Loud, a California couple living in Santa Barbara with their five children. The latter was Jay Leno’s sporadic “Tonight Show” forays into the streets where he quizzed passersby on their (comically tenuous) grasp of history, government, geography, science, or current events.

Still, “Cops” was different, and it started a trend. Producers John Langley and Malcolm Barbour found a receptive audience for their concept among Fox executives because a writers’ strike had left the network in the lurch. Perhaps more surprising, the foils in these shows -- the citizens busted on camera -- almost always consented to having their encounter with John Law aired before a national television audience.

Eliminating writers and actors saved a lot of money, which wasn’t its original intention, but the show’s unexpectedly high ratings assured that the concept would prove more than a stopgap measure. Other networks followed suit, launching a trend that didn’t abate when the writers’ strike ended. Today, you can you draw a line from “Candid Camera” to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” pausing along the way to take note of “Divorce Court,” “The Bachelor,” “The Cougar,” “The Biggest Loser,” and “19 Kids and Counting.” At some point, the genre began to defy parody.

It was the long-running series “Happy Days” -- not reality programming -- that gave rise to the expression jump the shark, signifying the moment when a show’s decline was irreversible. The reality TV craze had a whole industry jumping the shark. Everybody had their own personal example. For some, it was “Celebrity Wife Swap” or “My 600-Pound Life.” For others, it was “Toddlers & Tiaras” or its infamous spinoff, “Here Comes Honey BooBoo.”

The reality television program with the biggest impact on the civic life of this country, however, premiered in 2004. It was a mainstream network show with high production values and a host whom audiences loved or hated. It was called “The Apprentice.”

