Dems and Omar; Hickenlooper's Green Deal; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 8, 2019, International Women’s Day -- and the day each week when I offer a historical quotation. This one comes from Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On this date in 1993, then-Judge Ginsburg delivered the James Madison Lecture at New York University Law School. It’s a lengthy talk -- what I link to here is her footnoted law review article based on it -- but if you have time to read it, you’ll understand why President Clinton was so delighted with his choice when he nominated Ginsburg for the U.S. Supreme Court three months later.

In that speech, Ginsburg made two key points, one of which may surprise you. What she suggested was that if the high court had shown more restraint in Roe v. Wade -- that if it had merely struck down Texas’ anti-abortion statute, rather than issuing a sweeping mandate legalizing abortion everywhere in the United States -- the political system, the pro-choice movement (of which she was a member), and the Supreme Court itself would have been better served.

Her less surprising point was that in writing dissents as a judge and debating points of law with one’s colleagues, judges are better served by making legal arguments in a methodical -- and positive -- way rather than engaging over-heated or ad hominem rhetoric.

As a Supreme Court justice, Ginsburg herself didn’t always follow the letter of this advice; she was occasionally baited by Antonin Scalia into peppering her opinions with caustic comments. But she certainly followed the spirit of this advice: Scalia was her best friend on the court. With that, I’m ready to unveil today’s quote. First, though, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Democrats’ Troubling Silence on Omar’s Anti-Semitism. Charles Lipson weighs in on the controversy surrounding the Minnesota congresswoman.

Hickenlooper’s Real Green Deal. Paul Bledsoe cites the former Colorado governor’s blending of economic and environmental goals as a model for Democratic messaging in 2020.

China Trade Deal Is a Must But What Will It Look Like? In RealClearPolicy, Gary Clyde Hufbauer outlines likely components of an agreement.

What Central Banks Don’t Get. In RealClearMarkets, Jeffrey Snider warns that these financial institutions continue to fall into liquidity traps created by low interest rates.

Exploit the North Korean Military to Find Peace. In RealClearDefense, Charles K. Djou advocates disturbing the cozy relationship between Kim Jong Un and his generals by covertly allowing key generals to obtain Western goods and supplies.

Moldova’s Elections Show Putin’s Limits. In RealClearWorld, John Lechner and Aykan Erdemir report that despite the Kremlin’s efforts, no party gained an outright majority.

Is the Clock Ticking on Daylight Saving Time Shift? In RealClearLife, examines reasons to eliminate the biannual falling back and springing forward.

* * *

In the years since she was confirmed on a 96-3 Senate vote (think about that for a moment) only two months after Clinton nominated her, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has written many opinions, and given numerous interviews and speeches -- and this was long before she became an unlikely Hollywood icon in her mid-80s. One such interview, done in November 2000 by ABC News correspondent Lynn Sherr, appeared in The Record, a publication produced by the New York State Bar Association.

In that Q&A, Sherr asked Ginsburg how she felt about criticism, specifically mentioning the hostile reaction in some quarters to the court’s 1996 decision ordering the Virginia Military Institute to admit women. Ginsburg answered first by saying she took solace in knowing that six other justices had concurred with her. She then broadened her answer to one of how she deals with life’s setbacks generally -- and this is our Quotation of the Week:

“I’m dejected, but only momentarily, when I can’t get the fifth vote for something I think is very important. But then you go on to the next challenge and you give it your all. You know that these important issues are not going to go away. They are going to come back again and again. There’ll be another time, another day.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com