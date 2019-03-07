Trump-Sanders Nexus; Amazon and Energy; Clinton's Brutal Year

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 7, 2019. Twenty-five years ago today, a beleaguered U.S. president, under investigation from the opposition party and various federal regulators (sound familiar?) reached his boiling point. At issue was a convoluted matter known as Whitewater -- after an old real estate deal in Arkansas -- and that week White House officials acknowledged that they had been briefed by federal banking regulators on Whitewater-related criminal referrals from the Resolution Trust Corp., the S&L cleanup agency that was supposedly an independent entity.

The dreaded word “coverup” was being bandied about once again in Washington. Two top administration officials were forced out and a dozen top White House aides hired lawyers for grand jury appearances. Whitewater’s primary focus turned to first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, who had represented the Clintons' Whitewater partner -- who also owned a savings and loan -- before Arkansas regulators appointed by her husband.

The president was not a happy camper. At a March 7, 1994 news conference, Bill Clinton pounded the lectern and said of his wife, “If the rest of the people in this country -- if everybody in this country -- had a character as strong as hers, we wouldn't have half the problems we’ve got today.”

But Whitewater wasn’t going away. It was getting bigger. And so were the Clintons’ troubles in what would prove to be a very trying year for them, as I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Rise of the Trump-Sanders Voter. Tim Chapman writes that, despite markedly different policy ideas, the two men share a populist appeal -- especially to heartland voters.

NYC's Amazon Debacle and the Need for Affordable Energy. In RealClearEnergy, David Holt warns that opposition to energy infrastructure projects and natural gas development has blocked more than $91.9 billion in economic activity nationwide.

A Case Study in Wasteful Government Spending. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny spotlights the $2 billion spent to marginally increase the speed of trains on a single Amtrak route as an example of what would never fly in the private sector.

Congress Should Reassert Its Authority on Tariffs. In RealClearPolicy, Nathan Nascimento hails the bipartisan Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act proposed in response to President Trump’s policies.

FDA Must Do Its Due Diligence on Gene Therapies. In RealClearHealth, Jared Whitley cites the risks of “expedited regulatory review pathways” intended to get new treatments to market more quickly.

Somaliland -- Key to Winning America’s Longest War. In RealClearDefense, Michael Rubin argues that the U.S. must work with leaders of the breakaway region of Somalia to fully address radical Islamic terrorism.

Can the General Who Saved Mosul Rebuild It? In RealClearLife, Rebecca Gibian interviews Najim Abdullah al-Jubouri, who wrested control of the Iraqi city from Islamic State forces, about the daunting challenges ahead.

* * *

Bill Clinton’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year began in January 1994 when he lost his mother. By November, after presiding over the Democrats’ worst electoral defeat in 60 years -- a midterm election described by victorious Republicans and defeated Democrats alike as a referendum on Clinton -- he was reduced to arguing that a president was still relevant.

In between, Clinton witnessed the collapse of his health care legislation, which had been billed by White House officials as the defining act of his presidency, and was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Paula Corbin Jones. She was a former Arkansas state employee who accused Clinton of making a crude and unwanted sexual advance toward her three years earlier. Meanwhile, Whitewater lurked in the shadows. Sometimes, it merely distracted the president, the first lady and their advisers. At others, it seemed to threaten the very Clinton presidency.

At a prime-time March 24, 1994 news conference, held two-and-half weeks after he defended the first lady in the Whitewater controversy, Clinton revealed that the financial losses the couple had always said they sustained in Whitewater were significantly less than they had claimed. Five days later, the White House released records showing that Mrs. Clinton had made a profit of $99,537 in less than 10 months from high-risk commodities trading in 1978 and 1979 after investing only $1,000.

Then, on April 12, the Clintons’ attorneys said they had discovered that the couple had underpaid their taxes in 1980. Respite was hard to come by. Returning from a European trip to commemorate the 50th anniversary of D-Day, the president found the Whitewater special prosecutor, Robert B. Fiske Jr., waiting to question him and his wife under oath.

When he returned from his summer vacation on Martha’s Vineyard, what awaited him was a new crisis in Haiti, unresolved business with Saddam Hussein, apparent assassination attempts -- including a small plane that crashed into the White House South Lawn -- midterm elections and, as always, Whitewater.

“The year Bill Clinton had was utterly without precedent for a modern president -- with the possible exception of Richard Nixon's last year,” Johns Hopkins political scientist Benjamin Ginsberg told me that December. “This even has the feel of Watergate to it -- the advisers dropping off, the darkness coming ever closer to the White House."

It’s never easy, Ginsberg added, to determine the precise line between a president’s personal setbacks and his political defeats. But with Clinton, and his outsize personality, there were often no bright lines at all. At Christmastime that year, for example, comedian Jay Leno delivered a gag about why Mr. Clinton would make a good Santa Claus: “He doesn't need much extra padding. He likes to have women sit on his lap. And he enjoys spending the day promising things he’ll never deliver.”

A quarter-century later -- at a time another U.S. president is beleaguered on many investigative fronts -- we see in hindsight that events unfold in unpredictable ways.

Republicans took over Congress in 1995, but Clinton won re-election handily in 1996. Robert Fiske gave way to Kenneth Starr, even as the Whitewater investigation turned into something entirely different. While dodging Paula Jones’ accusations, Clinton’s prevaricated about sexual behavior inside the White House, leading to his impeachment in the House of Representatives After being acquitted on a virtual party-line vote in the Senate, he left office with high job approval ratings.

Today Bill Clinton is thin, thinner than Jay Leno, and although I do not expect Donald Trump to ever become a vegan -- and have no guess as to whether he’ll be impeached, or instead serve two terms (or both) -- I will say that the future is unpredictable, and not just in politics. Would we have it any other way?

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com