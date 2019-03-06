American Dream; Ballot Harvesting; the Great Lardners

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The immortal Ring Lardner entered the world on this date in 1885. He would grow up to be friends with F. Scott Fitzgerald, begrudged by Ernest Hemingway, become the patriarch of a distinguished journalism family, and practically invent modern sports writing.

I’ve written about Ring Lardner, and his sons, before. I was raised in a home where the Lardner clan was highly respected, so I come by my esteem for them honestly. A love of baseball, another Cannon family passion, steered young Lardner toward sports writing, and shortly after the turn of the century, he found a writing sinecure at a newspaper in South Bend, Ind.

From there, Lardner migrated a short distance westward to Chicago, where he assumed an already established sports column written by a local icon. It was there, while covering the White Sox, that Lardner perfected his signature style: writing in the vernacular of real ballplayers, many of whom were unlettered. Lardner made a star out of one of them, Jack Keefe, who was an amalgam, or, more properly, a product of Ring Lardner’s imagination. In the novel “You Know Me Al,” Keefe is a talented, if vain, pitcher from somewhere in middle America -- a rube, actually -- but he’s also loyal, guileless, and innocent. He calls the World Series “the world serious.”

Ring Lardner’s own innocence was robbed by the Black Sox Scandal of 1919. He left Chicago for New York, disillusioned that the players he loved turned out to be not quite so guileless after all. In “Eight Men Out,” film director John Sayles -- who bears a striking physical resemblance to Lardner -- gave himself and Studs Terkel bit roles as sportswriters. (In one memorable scene, Sayles, playing Lardner, strolls through the White Sox train singing “I’m Forever Blowing Ballgames” to the tune of a popular contemporary song, “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles.”)

Lardner also gravitated toward New York because he loved the theater and wanted to write for Broadway. This wish came true. By 1922, a Ziegfeld Follies number included one of his sketches, with Will Rogers playing the role of a veteran baseball player. In 1928, Walter Huston had appeared in a play he wrote, “Elmer the Great,” which was also about baseball.

New York put Lardner in the center of the book publishing world, where he demonstrated his ample gifts for both short-story writing and friendship. He was known for expressions of regard for other writers, which isn’t always typical in the world of arts and letters. Referring to his Great Neck, N.Y., neighbor F. Scott Fitzgerald, Lardner quipped in print: “Mr. Fitzgerald sprung into fame with his novel 'This Side of Paradise,' which he turned out when only three years old and wrote the entire book with one hand. Mr. Fitzgerald never shaves while at work on his novels and looks very funny along towards the last five or six chapters.”

Human nature being what it is, such graciousness wasn’t always returned. Writing for his high school newspaper, Ernest Hemingway had paid homage to Lardner by occasionally using the pseudonymous byline “Ring Lardner Jr.” But in letters to friends, Hemingway was grudging in praise for Lardner, to whom he’d been introduced by Maxwell Perkins in 1928. The more significant point here is that there really was a Ring Lardner Jr., and three other sons as well, all of whom plied their father’s craft.

Ring Lardner Sr. died young, at 48, in 1933. He was one of the most famous newsmen in the country, and his passing was mourned nationally. But Lardner had imparted his passion for journalism -- and for social justice -- to his sons. At the time, his oldest boy, John, was on the staff of the New York Herald Tribune. The others were still in school, including Ring Jr., whose writing had already impressed his Princeton professors, and James, who was at Harvard.

James Lardner went off to cover the Spanish Civil War, a conflict Ernest Hemingway wrote about with distinction and turned into a classic of American fiction. Hemingway had gone to Spain with James Lardner, who, shocked at what he was seeing, enlisted in the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. Hemingway did his fighting in the fictional person of Robert Jordan, the hero of “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” James Lardner did his with a rifle. He was the last American to enlist, and the last to die, falling in combat at the age of 24.

The youngest Lardner son, David, was a precociously talented writer for The New Yorker, which hired at age 20 to write about movies and sports, among other subjects. At 25, the magazine sent him to Europe, where he was covering the invasion of Aachen in World War II when his jeep was blown up by a landmine. He died hours later.

John Lardner, the oldest son, lived only into middle age, and became a towering figure in American sports writing. Ring Jr. -- his father’s namesake, not Hemingway’s -- lived into his 80s and eventually became the keeper of the family history, writing a book titled “The Lardners: My Family Remembered,” which I recommend.

A gifted Hollywood screenwriter, Ring Jr. was caught up in the Red Scare of the 1940s as one of the “Hollywood 10” singled out for leftist affiliations. In an October 1947 appearance before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, committee Chairman J. Parnell Thomas, a New Jersey Republican and combat veteran of World War I, asked the standard question: Was Lardner -- or had he ever been -- a member of the Communist Party?

“I could answer that question the way you want, Mr. Chairman,” Ring Jr. answered laconically, “but if I did, I’d hate myself in the morning.”

Rep. Thomas’ question wasn’t out of the blue. Ring Lardner Jr. had left the New York Daily Mirror to work in the publicity department for famed film producer David O. Selznick. He became a screenwriter, married Selznick’s secretary, then bolted for Warner Bros., which is where he shared an Academy Award for co-writing “Woman of the Year.” (That picture starred Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, whose character seems inspired by Ring’s father.) At the height of the Depression, Ring Lardner Jr. became a Communist.

Answering Parnell Thomas’ question honestly meant either being an informer or a perjurer. Wishing to be neither he provided the disdainful answer that enraged the commitment chairman, as it was designed to. He was given a year’s sentence for contempt of Congress and blacklisted in Hollywood.

Ring Jr. served 10 months, the least bitter, associates said, of any member of the Hollywood 10. He did not publicly revel, as a lesser man would have, in Parnell Thomas’ own subsequent fall from grace. Convicted in federal court on unrelated corruption charges, Thomas’ incarceration in Danbury overlapped the time that Ring Lardner Jr. and another Hollywood 10 member were imprisoned there.

Instead, Larder emerged with his sense of humor and dignity intact. “In prison I started working on a novel, which I got published a couple of years after I got out,” he recalled later. “Most of the prisoners, who didn’t quite understand what we had done, knew it had something to do with not talking to the cops. And they approved of that.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com