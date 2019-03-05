Biden on Top; National Emergency; Courage and Justice

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, March 5, 2019. On this date 249 years ago, a street protest in Boston Commons between American colonists and British troops escalated into deadly force as the redcoats began firing into the crowd. When the shooting stopped, 11 Americans had been struck by gunfire. Three died where they fell; two others were mortally wounded.

The American Revolution had begun.

As I wrote in these pages five years ago, the Boston Massacre of March 5, 1770, entered the collective consciousness of a nation that was forging a new identity -- the American identity -- in one of Great Britain’s far-flung colonies.

The basic facts were never much in dispute: Late in the afternoon, the redcoats guarding Boston Customs House opened fire on a crowd of civilians. Eleven were wounded, five mortally.

The first to fall was Crispus Attucks, a former slave-turned-seaman of mixed race. Hit in the chest by two bullets, he died on the spot. Samuel Gray, a rope-maker, and a sailor named James Caldwell were the next to die. Seventeen-year-old Samuel Maverick and an Irish-born leather worker named Patrick Carr were also shot. They succumbed to their wounds in the coming days.

Eight redcoats and a British officer were indicted for murder.

Their story was that they had been surrounded and threatened by a large mob, some of whom were armed, and that in addition to issuing threats, this crowd hurled sticks and snowballs as hard as rocks at the outnumbered sentries. Absent politics, what seems to have happened is that an alcohol-fueled mob got carried away and that the soldiers panicked, opening fire on the crowd despite explicit orders to the contrary.

Yet politics is rarely absent when civilians are shot by armed representatives of the government, be they soldiers, National Guardsmen, or police officers. In that sense 1770 is not different from 2019. Early American patriot Samuel Adams helped frame the massacre as the first shots fired in a revolution. In his telling, the protagonist wasn't a rowdy mob and the antagonists weren't a few spooked sentries. This confrontation was between an oppressed people who yearned to be free and their callous, trigger-happy occupiers. That was the story that stuck in the American memory.

Even at the time, however, there was the inconvenient matter of the nine defendants. Would the authorities have the gumption to hang them? Could they get a fair trial? Who would even defend them in court?

Into this breach strode Sam Adams' second cousin John, also a well-known patriot. A future founder, framer, signer of the Declaration of Independence and president, John Adams agreed to represent the nine defendants. “Facts are stubborn things,” he noted in his famous and impassioned summation for the jury. “Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the…evidence.”

Seven of the redcoats were acquitted outright; the two others were adjudged guilty of reduced charges. Adams was proud of what he’d achieved -- and not merely because trial lawyers like to win their cases. In his diary, he described his defense of the British soldiers as the most generous act of his life. Adams also expressed worries that it would compromise his political ambitions.

This it did not do. The fair trial showed the world what Americans could do with this instrument of self-government they were agitating about -- and, subsequently, Samuel Adams was only too happy to promote that narrative as well.

To this day, the American Civil Liberties Union touts the courageous legal work of “the young Boston attorney [who] courageously took the case to ensure that justice was served.” Today, though, we’d probably look askance at his tactics.

During the trial, Adams blamed “the mad behavior” of Crispus Attucks, “whose very looks was enough to terrify any person.” Adams also described the American protesters as “a motley rabble of saucy boys, Negroes and mulattoes, Irish teagues and outlandish jack tars.” An acquittal earned on such racial profiling nowadays would likely prompt a second riot. But such is the uneven road of social progress.

As for Crispus Attucks, the only one of the fallen we remember today, it can be argued that he was the first American martyr to the cause of freedom. Martin Luther King Jr., in the introduction to his book “Why We Can’t Wait,” eulogized Attucks as “an example of a man whose contribution to history, though much-overlooked by standard histories, provided a potent message of moral courage.”

