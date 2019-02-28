Political Gamesmanship -- in the Palm of Your Hand

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be too young to run for president in real life, but she is the number one candidate of choice in Two Seventy, an app-based game that allows players to simulate a presidential election. Transcending history, this week she is beating out even John F. Kennedy.

Behind the game is pollster and political strategist Mark Penn. Penn has been party to political intrigue that most of us can only read about. His list of high-profile clients is a who’s who of centrist Democrats and major corporations, but he most famously served Bill and Hillary Clinton during the former’s White House years and the latter’s 2008 presidential bid.

Now, Penn has created Two Seventy, a high-tech diversion aimed squarely at wannabe wonks and Wednesday-morning campaign managers. This is not Penn’s first foray into the intersection of politics and tech — he has worked for AT&T and Microsoft, even devising the famous commercial in which Bill Gates wore an unassuming blue sweater and courted public opinion against antitrust regulators. But now you get to join in the action.

Penn describes his creation as “a serious strategy game meant to combine the Electoral College with the machinations of money and interest groups. People love playing different candidates and we will eventually create maps for different periods in history to bring to life the history, strategy and fun of presidential campaigns.”

Two Seventy is named for the number of electors required to win the presidency. As the moniker suggests, the goal is to wage a successful campaign. Players choose a candidate, raise campaign cash by appealing to state and national interest groups, and make decisions about how best to spend campaign funds in order to cozy up to voters. The action is turn-based. Think of this as Risk, but for political junkies.

The real interest comes from the selection of candidates. Players can pick from among current and former political luminaries, including Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Bernie Sanders, and Ted Cruz. Each candidate has a unique set of attributes that present challenges and opportunities on the campaign trail. A candidate might enjoy a 10 percent bonus with African-American voters, for instance, but suffer a 20 percent penalty with the gun lobby. These personality features need to be taken into account when making strategic decisions.

Two Seventy is free to play, but follows the “freemium” model in which purchases are available to enhance the gaming experience. These take the form of a zany crop of fantasy, legacy, and declared 2020 contenders for the presidency. Who wouldn’t want to run as Ocasio-Cortez, Thomas Jefferson, Mark Cuban, James Comey, Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, Jared Kushner, or even actor Tom Hanks? Perhaps the most amusing alternate characters available for purchase are evil versions of Trump and Clinton called “Colluding Trump” and “Crooked Hillary.” “Star Trek” fans will wonder if Penn’s inspiration was the classic episode “Mirror, Mirror.”

Players can battle against a computer opponent, online against friends or strangers, or even in tournaments in which leaders win cash prizes or can “unlock” candidates otherwise available only for a fee. A Presidents’ Day tournament attracted nearly 2,000 players, with champions winning as many as 173 matches in a week— testament to the game’s “stickiness.” It is available in the Apple Apps store, the Android store, Windows 10, Steam, and Xbox Live. I downloaded the iPhone version, which boasts a respectable 4.2/5 rating from over 400 users. A quick search of YouTube yielded a number of fan-produced strategy videos, and Penn tells us that the game boasts over 15,000 weekly players, with more than 1,000 active devotees posting on a dedicated Facebook lounge, so it seems to be taking off. Hopefully it will fare better than the U.S. presidential campaign of Two Seventy fantasy candidate Vladimir Putin.