Colombia Ambassador; 'Hard Brexit'; Acadia Centennial

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, February 26, 2019. One hundred years ago today, the first jewel east of the Mississippi was added to America’s system of national parks. Although originally designated as Lafayette National Park, you know it today as the pride of Maine: Acadia National Park.

Acadia National Park lies on an island named by explorer Samuel Champlain. “The mountain summits are all bare and rocky,” he wrote in his journal on Sept. 5, 1604. “I name it Isle of the Desert Mountains.”

Mount Desert Island was not uninhabited, however, and it was only “discovered” if one starts history on the date white men found something new to them. The people who lived there for 12,000 years prior to Champlain’s voyage comprised four tribes -- the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot -- all part of a large group called the Wabanaki.

This name derives from a more lyrical description of the island than Mount Desert. The native people called their home “land of the dawn.” The word Wabanaki means “People of the Dawn-land.” If you’ve ever seen a sunrise there, you’ll understand how it could make a mystical impression on a whole people.

Correction: Eagle-eyed reader Thomas Stewart caught a glaring error in yesterday’s Morning Note. I wrote that Tommy Lee Jones played Massachusetts abolitionist Charles Sumner in the movie “Lincoln.” Actually, Jones portrayed another famous anti-slavery firebrand, Pennsylvania Sen. Thaddeus Stevens. I compounded the error by extrapolating on Tommy Lee Jones’ accent -- my own personal Emily Litella moment. That would be bad enough, but I made the same mistake in 2013 (and corrected it then as well). On the brighter side? Writing five mornings a week -- to a discerning audience of educated readers -- does keep one humble.

