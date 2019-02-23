For 2020 Candidates, Smollett Story Shows 'Woke' Perils

It was the perfect politically motivated crime, until the Chicago Police Department said it was not. Jussie Smollett, the openly gay star of the television show “Empire,” told Chicago police that two men assaulted him outside his apartment last month. The 36-year-old actor claimed the men beat him, poured a chemical on him, and wrapped a noose around his neck. The attackers, Smollett would later say, were screaming, “This is MAGA country!”

Why did he think he was targeted? Racist homophobia whipped up by President Trump.

The left largely agreed, and Smollett was made an overnight martyr by celebrities, many in the media, and politicians who held up his attack as a microcosm of everything wrong with Trump’s America. Then the story unraveled, according to police.

The two men were not conservative goons. They were actors who admitted Smollett paid them to stage the attack. The bruises and scratches were not real injuries. They look to police to be self-inflicted. The attack was not a hate crime. The incident appears to be an attempt to bolster his career and, possibly, boost his salary.

“This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn’t earn and certainly didn’t deserve,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Thursday after Smollett was charged with a felony for falsifying a police report. “To make things worse, the accusations within this phony attack received national attention for weeks. Celebrities, news commentators and even presidential candidates weighed in on something that was choreographed by an actor.”

And with that statement a municipal police chief raised a question that resonated far beyond Chicago: How should a politician with national ambitions react to still-unfolding stories? Should they weigh in at all? At least three Democrats need an answer.

Sen. Kristin Gillibrand was the first to tweet when news broke of the attack. “This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it's the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color. We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it. Praying for Jussie and his family,” the New York senator wrote.

Sen. Cory Booker followed up a couple hours later. “The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe,” the New Jersey lawmaker wrote before plugging hate crime legislation pending in the Senate.

Not to be outdone, California Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke out shortly after Booker. “This was an attempted modern day lynching,” she tweeted. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

None of those candidates responded to requests for comment from RealClearPolitics. Each has since amended his or her statement. Only Harris, however, has condemned Smollett by name for diverting “resources away from serious investigations” and making it “more difficult for other victims of crime to come forward.”

This has become a liability for each of the Democrats who were too eager to signal their support for Smollett to wait for all the facts to emerge. And the White House has not only defended the president from charges that he inspired racist violence, the administration is now making a martyr of Trump, condemning anyone who implies he motivated the alleged violence.

Like his challengers, Trump condemned the alleged attack, at first calling it “horrible.” When more details emerged, the president later demanded on Twitter that Smollett answer for smearing “the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee saw the episode as part of a broader problem. “It is another sad example,” she told Fox News, “of people so quick to want to attack and come after this president.”

While it made news headlines across the country, the story has already started to recede. Smollett has been removed from the final two episodes of “Empire.” The Russia investigation has returned to the chyrons of cable news. The Iowa caucuses remain nearly a year away – plenty of time for countless other controversies and scandals to emerge.

The episode should not be forgotten though. Strategists and operatives say the 2020 presidential field needs to learn their lesson now. The story was so egregious and the details so horrifying, David Axelrod tells RCP, that he understands why it engendered such a quick response: “People with a public platform felt the need to speak out.”

“Presidential candidates particularly are compelled to exercise moral leadership when stories like this arise,” added Barack Obama’s former top strategist. “But this is also a useful parable about exercising caution about reacting in the moment before all the facts are known.”

The initial story proved too tempting for candidates to adopt that wait-and-see approach. Being the first to condemn bigotry brings significant political capital in a primary field where candidates increasingly compete with each other for the title of most “woke.”

Writing in the Atlantic, John McWhorter speculated why Smollett would want to become a “professional martyr.”

“The reason might be that he has come of age in an era when nothing he could have done or said would have made him look more interesting than being attacked on the basis of his color and sexual orientation,” wrote the Columbia University professor.

The first candidate to empathize with that suffering, real or otherwise, may seem more interesting by extension. Smollett checked each of the intersectional boxes of voters politicians are currently courting. He is black. He is openly gay. He claimed he was attacked because of his skin color, his sexuality, and his politics.

Being first carries some risks, however, as veteran Democratic political strategist Dane Strother points out. Get it wrong, he says, and a candidate runs the risk of earning a reputation for being “half-cocked full time.”

It is not a question of “if” but “when,” Strother added. In another seven days something else will happen -- “maybe a kid falls down a well” -- and candidates will face a similar temptation. The strategist advises his candidates to think before they tweet, to “understand all the facts before you make the statement,” and to recognize that “being first isn’t necessarily going to get you kudos.”

Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic consultant based in South Carolina, agreed that candidates should learn “the specifics” in order to make a “proper response.” But he doesn’t knock Booker, Harris, or Gillibrand, “for whatever positions they have taken.”

The African-American strategist worries instead that the Smollett story, and the ensuing political controversy, will discourage candidates from speaking out in the future. “We cannot ignore the fact that hate crimes do exist,” he said.