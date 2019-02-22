2020 Demographics; Election Integrity; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s February 22, 2019, a Friday -- the day of the week when I cite a historic quotation. Today’s comes from President-elect Abraham Lincoln, who was speaking in Philadelphia as he made his way from Springfield, Ill. to Washington to be inaugurated as the 16th U.S. president.

Lincoln made a point of going to where the Declaration of Independence was signed. Moreover, he was doing so on the occasion of what was then considered a “sacred day” in America: George Washington’s birthday.

Lincoln participated in an early morning flag-raising ceremony, then made some brief, unscripted remarks. In a moment, I’ll cite a few of them. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump’s Real 2020 Foe: Demographics of the Electorate. Myra Adams lays out the numbers and several telling trends.

Timid Arizona GOP Must Act After Vote Count Reversals. Chris Buskirk argues that his state’s election integrity is in doubt following the 2018 midterms, and that the Republican Party’s reluctance to demand change stems from fear of being labeled racist.

The Heartbreak of Abusive Elder Guardianships. In RealClearInvestigations, Diane Dimond documents the rise of an exploitative industry of court-appointed guardianships for people of substantial means deemed incompetent to manage their own affairs.

A Flawed EPA Program That Needs to Be Cut. In RealClearPolicy, Angela Logomasini takes aim at the Integrated Risk Information System, which has “a long history of sloppy research.”

How to Lower Drug Prices. In RealClearHealth, Terry Wilcox applauds a proposed HHS rule change that would lower the prices that patients actually pay, not the misleading “list price” that doesn’t take into account co-payments, deductibles, etc.

Revive the Moral Mandate. RealClearBooks has this excerpt from Philip K. Howard’s “Try Common Sense: Replacing the Failed Ideologies of Right and Left.”

Christianity and Humanity From a Distance. Also in RCB, Barton Swaim reviews Dan Mahoney’s “The Idol of Our Age.”

* * *

After being asked by supporters to say a few words at Independence Hall on February 22, 1861, President-elect Lincoln obliged. He described his “deep emotion” at finding himself in the place that had provided the very rationale for the country’s founding.

“All the political sentiments I entertain have been drawn, so far as I have been able to draw them, from the sentiments which originated and were given to the world from this hall,” Lincoln said. “I have never had a feeling politically that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration of Independence.”

He was not talking about the Constitution, but the nation’s other great founding document, a theme he would flesh out in the Gettysburg Address. Lincoln was saying, in essence, that the phrase “all men are created equal” means what it says -- and that it was high time the country started acting like it. Entire books have been written on this topic. (My favorite, and it was a favorite of the Pulitzer Prize board as well, was written by Garry Wills.)

But the quote of the day comes elsewhere in Lincoln’s brief remarks that day, and it came in two parts. In the first, Lincoln is saying that if the Union can be saved on the principles embodied in the Declaration -- he’s alluding to the abolition of slavery -- he would consider himself “one of the happiest men in the world.” If it can only be saved by giving up those principles, he added, “it will truly be awful.”

But on that day Lincoln revealed that he was already contemplating the grim likelihood that American lives would be lost, perhaps even his own, in the process of defending the Declaration’s high moral purpose. “I was about to say I would rather be assassinated on this spot than surrender it,” he said. In closing, Lincoln returned to this idea:

My friends, this is wholly an unexpected speech, and I did not expect to be called upon to say a word when I came here. I supposed it was merely to do something toward raising the flag. I may, therefore, have said something indiscreet. I have said nothing but what I am willing to live by and, if it be the pleasure of Almighty God, die by.

And that’s the quote of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com