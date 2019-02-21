Derailed Funding; Message for AOC; 'Only Nixon'?

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 21, 2019. It long ago entered the American lexicon as a metaphor, but 47 years ago today Nixon really did go to China.

The beauty of the concept formulated as “only Nixon could go to China” is that it is simultaneously singular to Richard Nixon and yet universal to politics. Not just U.S. politics, either -- or even the politics of Earth. In the 1991 movie “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” the line is quoted by Spock as a rationale for why it makes sense for James T. Kirk to facilitate peace talks between Chancellor Gorkon, leader of the warlike Klingons -- whom Kirk despises -- and the Federation. Spock also puckishly refers to the “only Nixon…” line as “an old Vulcan proverb.”

(The screenwriters loved this brand of humor. In the same film, Gorkon insists that Shakespeare should be read in “the original Klingon,” while Enterprise officer Chekov describes Cinderella as a “Russian epic.” But I digress.)

In real life, the true origin of the phrase “only Nixon could go to China” can be traced to the inception of the 37th U.S. president’s historic 1972 trip, which took place amid a broader attempt at rapprochement between our two nations. It was a Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield, who made the observation aloud: “Only a Republican,” he said, “perhaps only a Nixon, could have made this break and gotten away with it.”

Leaving aside the curious rhetorical device of “a Nixon” (how many Richard Nixons were there, for goodness’s sake?) the quote seems self-serving coming from a Democrat. Yet Mike Mansfield was a thoughtful lawmaker from Montana, not a hyper-partisan. He was an early opponent of the Vietnam War, and supported Nixon’s efforts to withdraw militarily from the region; later, Mansfield served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under both Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. It was a Reagan who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

So what did Mansfield mean by “only” Nixon -- and what do we mean by it today? In one sense, the concept is obvious: A fierce anti-communist like Richard Nixon had the political capital to take a statesmanlike step that Republicans would have attacked if a (presumably soft-headed liberal) Democrat did the same.

So, it entered the language, and has been applied, retroactively, as it were, to presidents who served before Nixon -- sometimes long before. Chester A. Arthur, for instance, was the president who reformed the civil service system. Yet Arthur himself was a product of the corrupt spoils system. Lyndon B. Johnson, who grew up in segregated Texas, was the Southern Democrat who signed civil rights legislation. Dwight Eisenhower, the military lifer and five-star general who directed the invasion of Normandy -- he’s the guy who can warn Americans on his way out of the White House about the danger of the “military industrial complex.”

Okay, I get it, but it’s not entirely convincing. As a Klingon might say, Chester A. Arthur was not born great, but perhaps had greatness thrust upon him. In other words, perhaps all that really happened is that President Arthur grew into the job. Others, but not all, also have done so. As for Eisenhower, I’d argue that Ike didn’t deliver his military-industrial complex warning because his military record protected him from criticism but because his time in the U.S. Army and in the White House had given him a unique perspective that he felt obliged to share with the American people as he headed for retirement.

As for civil rights, it was Eisenhower, not Johnson, who signed the first federal civil rights bill, and it was an ambitious Senate majority leader -- Lyndon Johnson, not Mike Mansfield -- who got it through Congress. The point is that instead of a single dramatic gesture, civil rights laws were the result of a long and painstaking process pursued by both political parties.

Also, such Nixon-in-China overtures don’t entirely inoculate the statesmen who make them, anyway. For his troubles, the patriotic Eisenhower was excoriated by ultra-conservatives. It was a dogma of the far-right John Birch Society that he was a communist dupe, if not a Manchurian candidate of some sort. And, Nixon was his vice president! This was all farce, of course, but it produced one of the most humorous lines in 20th century politics.

It came from John G. Schmitz, a famed Bircher and former California congressman who was asked what he thought of Nixon going to China. “I have no objection to President Nixon going to China,” Schmitz quipped. “I just object to his coming back.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

