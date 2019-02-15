Colleges' Mission; Imperiled Funding; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s February 15, 2019 -- a Friday, the day each week when I furnish a historical quote of the week. Today’s comes from Franklin D. Roosevelt, who, while addressing Americans during the Great Depression, famously assured them in his first inaugural address that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Some sharp-eyed readers will instantly realize that FDR wasn’t inaugurated until March 4, which means that on this date in 1933, he wasn’t even president yet. True, but something happened on this day which nearly prevented him from taking office. I’ll briefly reprise that tragedy, and the fascinating quotation that accompanies it, in a moment.

Battered by the Depression, Americans elected Franklin Roosevelt by a landslide in the presidential election of 1932. The country longed for dynamic, galvanizing leadership, and in his inaugural address Roosevelt did not disappoint.

“So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance,” FDR proclaimed. “In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.”

I’ve long been struck by two aspects of this speech. The first is that outgoing President Herbert Hoover -- the man Roosevelt defeated the previous November -- had been warning Americans for the past year not to give in to their fears. But Hoover never said it as well as Roosevelt; moreover, by then, his countrymen had tuned him out. They wanted to turn the page.

The second fascinating aspect, at least for me, about FDR’s first inaugural address is how close he came to never delivering it: On this date in 1933, a deranged gunman took aim at the president-elect during at outdoor political rally in Miami. The shooter managed to fire several shots, none of which struck Roosevelt. Five bystanders were hit, however, including Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak. As he was rushed to the hospital in FDR’s car, the mortally wounded mayor was alleged (by the Chicago Tribune) to have uttered his dying words, telling Roosevelt: “I’m glad it was me instead of you.” The sourcing for this declaration is almost nonexistent, but the line was so brave and the sentiment so noble that it was carved onto Cermak’s tombstone. Who can begrudge him that?

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

