Blocking Scalise Testimony Shows Democrats' True Colors

The Democrats seem to think they have all the answers, because they just blocked a victim of gun violence from testifying about gun control legislation — and it just so happens to be one of their own colleagues.

That’s right, despite being shot by a crazed Democrat gunman, Rep. Steve Scalise was barred from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about his experience as a victim at the congressional baseball practice shooting less than two years ago — even though that courtesy is traditionally extended to any lawmaker who wishes to speak on a given issue.

“I was surprised, because it’s unprecedented,” Rep. Scalise told Fox News about being banned from the hearing. “In the past, when we were in charge on the Republican side, if the Democrats selected among one of their witnesses to be a sitting member of Congress, we always gave them the courtesy of testifying in a proper setting, and we were asking for that same courtesy — and they denied it.”

The hearing was centered around HR 8, a bill to impose so-called “universal” background checks on gun purchases and transfers.

A closer reading, however, shows the bill’s gun control provisions are actually far more extensive than its innocent-sounding name suggests. If enforced to the letter, for instance, the proposed law could put millions of gun owners in prison.

While there are many dangerous ramifications to this bill, at its core it would criminalize private sales that occur without government permission — including sales between family members. (The bill does include an exemption for “loans and bona fide gifts” between most family members, but not in-laws or cousins.)

It would also create a de facto ban on most gun sales to adults between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, since it would require that virtually all gun sales be processed by federally licensed dealers, who are forbidden to sell firearms to people who under 21.

It’s worth noting that none of the draconian restrictions in HR 8 would have done anything to prevent the overwhelming majority of the mass shootings that have occurred in America.

This blatant infringement on the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is just another radical gun confiscation bill, not the sort of “common sense” regulation its deceptive name is clearly intended to suggest.

Rep. Scalise tried to make that point, drawing on his unique perspective as a survivor of a mass shooting, but the Democrats barred him from speaking, presumably because they knew he would be an effective advocate for the rights enshrined in our Constitution.