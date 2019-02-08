Late-Term Abortion; GOP and Climate Change; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 8, 2019, time for my quote of the week. It comes from a president whom hardly any living American remembers personally. His name was Warren G. Harding, and on this date in 1922, he installed the first radio in the White House.

It’s probably safe to say presidential communications was never the same again. I’ve written about presidents and technology before in this this space; I’ve also written about what might be termed the inverse eloquence of President Harding.

My favorite passage in this genre came from the 1920 campaign trail (in an election won by Harding): “America’s present need,” he said, “is not heroics, but healing; not nostrums, but normalcy; not revolution, but restoration; not agitation, but adjustment; not surgery, but serenity; not the dramatic, but the dispassionate; not experiment, but equipoise; not submergence in internationality, but sustainment in triumphant nationality.”

I’ll avoid assessing the appeal of such awkward alliteration, but former Treasury Secretary William Gibbs McAdoo, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination the same year, derided Harding’s speeches as “an army of pompous phrases moving across the landscape in search of an idea.”

Today’s quote of the week comes from the Republican National Convention in Chicago on June 7, 1916. Warren G. Harding, then a U.S. Senator from Ohio, delivered the keynote address. In it, he had this passage:

“In the great fulfillment we must have a citizenship less concerned about what the government can do for it and more anxious about what it can do for the nation.”

So there’s your quote of the week. It translates imperfectly a century later. Today we’d render the word “citizenship” as “citizenry,” for one thing. Also, the awkward syntax and surplus verbiage was vintage Harding.

Yet, the man was onto an interesting idea here, one he fleshed out four and a half years later at his own inauguration. “Our most dangerous tendency,” Harding said on that occasion, “is to expect too much of government, and at the same time do for it too little.”

Is this starting to sound familiar? It should. In 1961, Harding’s theme was rendered by John F. Kennedy into one of the most memorable lines of any presidential inauguration. “Ask not what your country can do for you,” JFK exhorted his fellow Americans. “Ask what you can do for your country.”

