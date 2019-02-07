SOTU Keywords; Suing the Government; 'Little House' Luminary

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 7, 2019. On this date 152 years ago, a Midwest farm couple welcomed the second of four girls into their family. Charles and Caroline Ingalls named their new daughter Laura Elizabeth.

She and her three sisters, Mary, Carrie, and Baby Grace -- along with “good old Jack,” their family dog -- would become familiar to several generations of Americans.

It was a scary sound. Laura knew that wolves would eat little girls. But she was safe inside the solid log walls. Her father’s gun hung over the door and good old Jack, the brindle bulldog, lay on guard before it. Her father would say, “Go to sleep, Laura. Jack won’t let the wolves in.” So Laura snuggled under the covers of the trundle bed, close beside Mary, and went to sleep.

That was from the first book Laura Ingalls Wilder would write. Its title was “Little House in the Big Woods” and it was published in 1932. Readers of subsequent volumes would also become acquainted with Almanzo Wilder, who courted Laura during long weekend buggy rides from her job as a schoolteacher to her family’s farm.

In a moment, I'll have more on these stories, and why Laura Ingalls Wilder's writing career should inspire Americans of any age to pursue their passions.

It seems idyllic the way Laura Ingalls later described it, riding in a sleigh or buggy pulled by Almanzo’s matched horses, Lady and Prince, the young farmer courting the beautiful school teacher slowly and patiently.

Patience was required on the American frontier in those years, and emotional resilience as well. Laura’s only brother died before his first birthday. Blizzards left the family stranded for weeks; one year, grasshoppers ravaged the farm. In search of stability and success her family moved between Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Kansas.

After she married and left home, Laura faced her own trials in making a life with Almanzo, including the loss of their only son, who died just days after being born. After losing one farmhouse to fire and a season’s crops to drought, they settled at Rocky Ridge Farm, near the town of Mansfield, Missouri, where they raised their only surviving child, Rose.

This girl grew up to have the most extraordinary life, including stints as a California real estate agent, San Francisco newspaperwoman, Herbert Hoover biographer, and commercially successful short-story writer.

Visiting her parents' Missouri farm in 1930 as the Depression took hold, Rose encouraged her mother to write the stories of her childhood. A gifted editor, Rose sensed that Americans would be receptive to tales of how a loving family overcame poverty and hardship. The runaway success of “Little House in the Big Woods” confirmed this judgment, and launched Laura Ingalls Wilder on the path to literary fame. An aside about that fame and that career: Feeling stuck in your own life? It’s not too late to change. Consider this: Laura Ingalls Wilder didn’t become a published author until she was 65 years old.

When the fiddle had stopped singing Laura called out softly, "What are days of Auld Lang Syne, Pa?"

"They are the days of a long time ago, Laura," Pa said. "Go to sleep, now."

But Laura lay awake a little while, listening to Pa's fiddle softly playing and to the lonely sound of the wind in the Big Woods. … She thought to herself “This is now.” She was glad that the cozy house, and Pa and Ma and the firelight and the music, were now. They could not be forgotten, she thought, because now is now. It can never be a long time ago.

