Offshore Wind Agreement Is Win-Win for Energy, Wildlife

There’s a clean energy race underway. Governors are seizing the mantle of leadership relinquished by the Trump administration. The stakes could not be higher. Following another year of extreme hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, the adoption of zero-emission energy at scale has never been more urgent.

On the East Coast, offshore wind power is rapidly emerging as a technology of choice because of its unmatched ability to replace retiring fossil fuel-fired power plants with this inexhaustible source of clean energy close to population centers. State leaders recognize its potential to create thousands of well-paying manufacturing, construction, and operations jobs, while powering millions of homes and businesses with clean, affordable energy.

In the past two years, eastern states have committed to deploy more than 15,000 megawatts of offshore wind power. Six states – Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, and Virginia – have specific projects in the queue to lead the charge from vision to reality. So after decades of lagging behind Europe, the U.S. is finally poised to tap into the booming global offshore wind industry and seize its environmental and economic benefits.

Developing this resource, however, must be done correctly to protect wildlife.

That’s why the National Wildlife Federation is joining with offshore wind developer Vineyard Wind and conservation partners at the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Conservation Law Foundation to sign a historic agreement to ensure America’s first large-scale project — 84 turbines to power more than 400,000 homes — is developed with stringent measures in place to protect wildlife, especially the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

After more than a year of working through the details, we found a path forward.

The North Atlantic right whale is one of thousands of wildlife species facing an extinction crisis. Its population has dwindled to an estimated 400 whales, making it one of the most endangered marine species on the planet. Ensuring safe passage as the whales migrate along the northern Atlantic seaboard, including the waters off southern New England where this project is planned, is critical to the species’ survival. Certain development activities, including underwater noise from constructing the turbines, pose risks to the ability of right whales to communicate and forage for food.

This landmark agreement will ensure that work to significantly reduce emissions does not further endanger right whales and other vulnerable wildlife. Vineyard Wind will take a series of proactive steps during the construction and operation of the project to minimize potential harm to right whales. The company will limit turbine construction to times of year when the whales are least likely to be in the area, take actions to dampen underwater noise, and ensure that project-related vessels observe strict speed restrictions to reduce the risk of whale collisions. Throughout the process they will employ a comprehensive monitoring system to keep a close watch for right whales and adjust their construction and operations activities as needed to protect them.

To fend off the worst climate impacts, we have no choice but to build pollution-free energy in the most responsible ways possible. We must aspire to do so in ways that enhance — not diminish — treasured natural resources and wildlife. This agreement with Vineyard Wind provides a model for scaling up clean energy deployment that we must replicate along the eastern seaboard. Given all that we’re up against, we need these types of win-win solutions more than ever.

Collin O’Mara is the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.