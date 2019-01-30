The Conflation Trap; More Saudi Missteps; Old Hickory

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The frigid temperatures that have blasted the Midwest are descending on the East Coast today. We used to call this a “cold snap.” Now the media is full of explanations about the “polar vortex,” which certainly sounds more ominous.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, where Fred T. Korematsu and I both grew up, the weather is temperate today, with the high temperature expected to be in the low 60s, typical for this time of year.

Fred Korematsu was not from my generation -- he would have turned 100 years old today -- and if you can’t quite recall how you’ve heard that name, I’ll give you a one-sentence reminder: He was the Japanese-American who challenged the notorious World War II Executive Order 9066, which called for internment of all persons of Japanese descent living on the West Coast.

Korematsu didn’t win his case in court, not immediately, anyway, but lived long enough (into his mid-80s) to realize complete vindication.

As it happens, today’s date is also the birthday of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the president who issued that ill-conceived executive order. The United States has since made amends, and Roosevelt did enough good in his life in other ways that I assume he’s in heaven. If so, I also assume FDR is mixing one of his beloved gin martinis for Fred and that the two of them can enjoy a celestial drink together. Wouldn’t that make an interesting Andy Thomas painting?

On a more somber note, January 30 is the date when the first assassination of a U.S. president almost took place. The intended target was Andrew Jackson, and it's something of a miracle he wasn't killed. I'll have more on that harrowing episode in a moment.

The political environment in Washington on January 30, 1835 was emotionally charged, just as it is now, and over legislation that seems as esoteric to us as will our current fights to Americans two centuries from now. The partisan lines in 1835 were over whether to reauthorize the charter of the Second Bank of the United States. Although public opinion polling didn’t yet exist, there was a sense that President Jackson’s popularity was waning, and more than a few Capitol Hill power brokers were already contemplating how their careers and pet issues would fare under his successor.

At nearly 68 years of age, Jackson was finally showing the physical effects of his swashbuckling life. But just try telling Old Hickory his sun was setting! He’d vetoed the bank bill, for one thing, engendering some vexation in Congress. And 184 years ago today, he was setting politics aside to attend a funeral in the House wing for South Carolina Congressman Warren Davis.

As the president emerged at the east portico of the U.S. Capitol, he was approached by a deeply troubled house painter named Richard Lawrence. A native of England, Lawrence had started talking to himself in recent years, hearing voices, and spouting increasingly peculiar delusions. The most fanciful, and fateful, was his notion that he was King Richard III.

In his paranoia -- and a jury would later adjudge him to be mentally ill -- Richard Lawrence had concluded that Jackson’s opposition to the federal bank charter had deprived Congress of the ability to pay him millions of dollars he was owed on various (fictitious) estates of land. So he went to the Capitol intending to remove this obstacle to his wealth and recognition. Seeing the president, he drew a pistol from his pocket and fired at close quarters. Boom!

An explosion startled those present, but only the cap had fired. No bullet emerged from the gun. Although Jackson required a cane to get around in those days, the old warrior was galvanized into action. The president charged his assailant. The would-be assassin drew a second sidearm, and shot again at nearly point-blank range. This weapon also misfired, and that was his last chance. Old Hickory was upon Lawrence, who ducked to avoid the president’s swinging cane. As bystanders pulled the president away, he yelled, “Let me alone! Let me alone! I know where this came from.”

Jackson’s first thought was that Lawrence was the instrument of a sinister Whig Party plot. As with so many conspiracy theories that have surrounded presidents in the ensuing years, this one proved empty. Richard Lawrence lived out the remaining 26 years of his life in an insane asylum.

