Going to the Wall; Anti-Christian Bias; the Kansan in All of Us

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Five years ago this week, I interviewed two members of Congress -- one Republican, one Democrat – who’d made a point of sitting together during President Obama’s State of the Union address. The bipartisan seating arrangements were recommended by the good-government group No Labels. If this gesture seems dated only half a decade later, a point stressed by one of those congressmen is an enduring one.

His name was Chris Gibson, a Republican from New York who has since retired from the House. A former U.S. Army officer, Gibson told me that while stationed in Iraq he was tasked with getting Shiites, Sunnis, and Kurds on the same page -- and sometimes he succeeded. Gibson’s point was that if the people of war-torn Iraq could put aside their differences, U.S. elected officials separated by differences that are trivial in comparison ought to be able to do so well.

The historic example that springs to mind is Kansas, which was admitted to the Union on this date in 1861. We know it now as the Sunflower State, a benign nickname, but it was called “Bloody Kansas” in its formative years, when the iconic plains state was the epicenter of America’s violent disputation about the meaning of freedom. To this day, it is a pivot point in our long national conversation about excess partisanship.

I’ll have more on Kansas in a moment. First I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Still a Path to the Wall. Steve Cortes advises the president not to press Democrats for funding but to use executive action to achieve a goal key to his re-election prospects.

When Will Rising Tide of Bias Against Christians Stop? Penny Nance laments the attacks on Karen Pence for choosing to teach art at a Christian school.

Harvard, the N.Y. Times and Taking Down a Star Black Scholar. In RealClearInvestigations, Stuart Taylor Jr. reports on the questionable sexual-harassment case against economist Roland G. Fryer Jr.

Lack of Inflation Is Surest Sign of a Healthy Economy. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny argues that Apple's globalized production discredits the popular view that prosperity causes inflation.

Five Facts on the Deal to (Temporarily) End the Shutdown. In RealClearPolicy, No Labels has this precis.

U.S. Needs Bail Reform to Protect Rights, Public Safety. Marc Levin explains, also in RCPolicy.

Anne Hathaway’s Lesson on Celebrity Pseudoscience. Ross Pomeroy applauds the actress’ demonstration of audience gullibility on national TV recently.

* * *

The place we know as Kansas was acquired from France in 1803 as part of the Louisiana Purchase, one of the great real estate swindles in history. Exercising modern sensibilities, we can acknowledge that the land wasn’t Napoleon’s to sell in the first place. When explored in the late 17th century by Louis Joliet and Jesuit priest Jacques Marquette, most of it was inhabited and controlled by the Osage and Pawnee. After acquiring it, the U.S. government began relocating other tribal peoples to the area.

All of them were soon overrun by Anglo settlers attracted to the fertile soil, and Kansas became Ground Zero in the great national debate over slavery. The 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act left it up to Kansans -- white Kansans, that is -- to decide whether to join the Union as a free or slave state.

That discussion was often conducted with fists, guns, hangman’s rope, and arsonists’ torches. And it was the free-state “jayhawkers” who eventually won the argument, albeit at great cost.

In the 20th and 21st centuries, the image of Kansas changed. Its politicians and leading lights came to be viewed as reasonable and fundamentally upright, people such as Alf Landon and Nancy Kassebaum, Bob Dole, John W. Carlin, Kathleen Sebelius, Greg Orman, educator Milton Eisenhower, and, of course, Milton’s older brother -- the Texas-born but Kansas-raised Dwight Eisenhower.

Perhaps the Kansan who most epitomized the essential decency of the place was a newspaperman, William Allen White, born three years after the Civil War in the small city of Emporia. It’s not too much to say that he put Emporia on the map. He also wrote about Kansas, and politics, in ways that reverberate to our time.

After stints in Lawrence as a reporter and Kansas City as an editorial writer, White cobbled together $3,000 to buy his hometown paper, the Emporia Gazette. He remained there the rest of his life, enlightening the people of that fortunate town and treating Gazette employees as family. He almost certainly would have lived and died in national obscurity except for an 1896 editorial he penned titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?”

The piece grew out of an argument White had with a man on the street about politics. Its antecedents and allusions are obscure now, and it takes an expert on the 1896 presidential race (or Karl Rove) to remember it, but White takes the Republican side while flogging both Populists and Kansas’ Democratic Party machine. It’s a screed, really, and doesn’t sound like a typical William Allen White editorial. It must have served a cathartic purpose, though, because White didn’t initially publish it in his paper. Somehow, it made its way into the hands of Republican Party Chairman Mark Hanna, who had it reprinted far and wide.

All these years later, a couple of things about that editorial are worth mentioning. First, White later regretted its intemperate tone. He was “boiling mad,” he explained, and was probably too harsh. Second, it became the takeoff point for similar jeremiads, including one by a Kansas-bred commentator who borrowed White’s title for a book that attacked the party White was defending.

More important, William Allen White’s gift was an essential grace that he brought to his craft and his life. In the movie “Field of Dreams,” Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) and Terrence Mann (James Earl Jones) are led to a small Minnesota town to unearth the mystery of Moonlight Graham, who played briefly in the major leagues and then became a beloved small-town doctor. “Half the towns in North America have a Doc Graham,” Mann says. “What makes this one so special?”

The answer is elusive. Ostensibly, Moonlight Graham’s failure to bat in the big leagues is the big regret of his life. It’s not, really. After a lifetime of service to others, Doc Graham is at peace.

William Allen White’s original claim to national fame was one column -- not nearly his best work -- that he had misgivings about. But however he was discovered, the man was special.

The point I’m making is the same one made in the State of the Union Address five years ago by President Obama, who highlighted the service of wounded Army Ranger Cory Remsburg. America is still full of such people, not just in the small towns, but in the big cities, too, and the suburbs and farms, and military bases, just about anywhere you look. We pick out the Doc Grahams and William Allen Whites and Cory Remsburgs to remind us of that truth.

Their stories don’t always end happily. Certainly, White knew sadness in his life, the ultimate sadness. In 1921, his 16-year-old daughter died in a horse-riding accident. He covered her funeral himself.

“A rift in the clouds in a gray day threw a shaft of sunlight upon her coffin as her nervous energetic little body sank to its last sleep,” he wrote. “But the soul of her, the glowing, gorgeous, fervent soul of her, surely was flaming in eager joy upon some other dawn."

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com