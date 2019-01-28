Consensus on Caving; Trump and Brexit; Christa's Promise

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 28, 2019. Thirty-three years ago this morning, the nation’s elected leader was preparing to give his State of the Union address. That speech would be delayed, as this year’s has been. But in 1986 the cause was not partisan jockeying between a Republican president and a Democratic speaker of the House. It was postponed by a tragedy that unfolded on national television and left adults explaining to children why a beloved American schoolteacher would never set foot in her classroom again.

I'll have more on the space shuttle Challenger -- and this remarkable educator -- in a moment.

The presence of Sharon Christa McAuliffe on board the Challenger meant that the January 28, 1986, flight of the space shuttle was being watched like no other NASA launch in many years. A popular high school social studies teacher from Concord, N.H., McAuliffe had beaten out 11,000 other applicants vying to become the first schoolteacher in space. The 1985 ceremony to announce the winner -- all 10 finalists were present -- was broadcast live from the White House, with Vice President George H.W. Bush announcing Christa McAuliffe’s name.

“She was just so excited,” her mother, Grace Corrigan, recalled. “She was thrilled to be going on the trip of a lifetime.”

Her students were excited for her, too. The mantra she passed on to them was, fittingly, “Reach for the stars.” It wasn’t only viewers in Concord that were glued to the liftoff that morning; this was true in public schools around the country. Newsrooms, too, including the one in the old Knight-Ridder Newspapers Washington bureau in the National Press Building, where reporters and editors gathered in front of the TV set. I was among them. It seemed NASA had done something ingenious. This was the 25th launch in the program, a milestone so ho-hum that when Congressman Bill Nelson spent six days orbiting the earth in the space shuttle two weeks earlier, few people outside his state of Florida even noticed.

But McAuliffe was a whole different story. A teacher in space! Asked years later by Annie Groer, a former colleague of mine, what her daughter was like, Mrs. Corrigan said, “She made everybody feel kind of good about themselves. She made the schoolchildren learn as much as they could, and she taught them how important they were. That was what she was striving to do.”

And then, the Challenger exploded before our eyes only 73 seconds after takeoff.

Instead of the intended teachable moment, America’s children were confronted with a very different and more painful lesson. “It was a televised event that involved the entire country,” recalled Sally Karioth, a nursing professor at Florida State University who specializes in grief counseling.

“We had this cute little curly-headed teacher in that blue astronaut outfit, and we had dragged in every kid in America to write her letters before the launch, so it was like Christmas Eve,” Karioth added. “Then it blows up in the sky -- and that’s the Grinch.”

That morning, House Speaker Tip O’Neill had decided the Grinch in Washington was Ronald Reagan. O’Neill had emerged from of an Oval Office meeting fuming over what he considered the president’s high-handed attitude toward Americans who couldn’t find employment.

When the unthinkable happened, however, the two men immediately dropped their rhetorical weapons and took off their armor. White House officials wanted to know: Could the State of Union Address be postponed? Of course, came the reply from the speaker’s office.

President Reagan would later describe January 28, 1986 as “one of the hardest days I ever spent in the Oval Office.” His speechwriting staff drafted an alternate presidential address. Delivered at 5 p.m., it is still remembered as one of the rhetorical highlights of Reagan’s presidency.

“The future doesn't belong to the faint-hearted, it belongs to the brave,” he said that evening. “The Challenger crew was pulling us into the future, and we'll continue to follow them.”

Looking back on that ordeal, Tip O’Neill would later assert that he had seen the worst of Ronald Reagan, and the best, in just a few hours’ time. “It was a trying day for all Americans,” O’Neill wrote, “and Ronald Reagan spoke to our highest ideals.”

So did Christa McAuliffe, who will be remembered along with Tip and the Gipper, both gone now -- and the other lost heroes aboard the Challenger. One fitting way to keep the teacher’s name alive was by naming schools after her. This happened in some three dozen locales that I know of, including Orange County, Calif., the place my Sunday column was about this week. There, the Los Alamitos Unified School District renamed Pine Junior High after her. On the website of McAuliffe Middle School is Christa McAuliffe’s biography and some of her inspiring sayings, including this one: “Be yourself, try your best, and never be afraid to dream.”

