Kamala Harris; Help Wanted for GOP; Sir Winston's Stirring Words

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 24, 2019, Day 34 of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The two sides battling over the federal budget and nearly everything else, including the State of the Union address, would seem to have solidified their reputation for intransigence. This is especially true of the president who precipitated this showdown.

On the other hand, today’s date reminds us that political reputations once thought to be lost can be salvaged, even redeemed, sometimes in the most spectacular way. I’m thinking of Winston Churchill, who left this earth on this day in 1965 at the age of 90.

His father, Lord Randolph Churchill, died on this date, too, in 1895. Shortly thereafter, his son joined the British Fourth Hussars, and served with distinction during combat tours in India and South Africa. In 1900, Winston went into politics, a vocation cut short by World War I. As an officer in that war, he made costly mistakes, most notably at Gallipoli, essentially ending his military career. He returned to elective politics in 1917, became a Conservative, and was out of office by 1929. Winston Churchill was 55 years old. He’d already outlived his father by 10 years, compiling a career of action and fame. His glory days were behind him, or so it seemed, and he spent the 1930s as a kind of Anglo-Saxon scold, warning his countrymen about the gathering storm on the European continent. But his finest hours were ahead of him.

I'll have more on Churchill, specifically his use of language, in a moment.

I realize that I write about Winston Churchill -- and his ally Franklin D. Roosevelt -- every year, usually more than once. In an era of worldwide political midgets, it can be comforting to recall giants, and to think such leaders will, inevitably, appear among us again.

By the time the British public embraced Winston Churchill in 1940, it was nearly too late. The same might be said of the United States of America, the land where Churchill’s mother was born.

That year’s U.S. presidential election pitted two internationalists, Republican challenger Wendell Willkie and incumbent Democrat FDR, running for an unprecedented third term. Roosevelt’s rationale for ignoring the two-term example set by George Washington was the gravely deteriorating situation in Europe. Yet, as late as the last week of the campaign, FDR felt it politically expedient to promise that no American soldiers would be fighting in Europe.

It was a vow the president knew he couldn’t keep. Great Britain was barely hanging on. That spring, as the 1940 U.S. presidential campaign got underway, the news from Europe was all about France’s surrender, Germany’s invasion of the Low Countries, and the fall of Norway. The English had turned in desperation to Churchill. In his first days in office, the new prime minister had acted decisively to evacuate some 340,000 British and French troops trapped at Dunkirk.

Then he turned for help to his mother’s country. “If we go down,” Churchill said in a message to Roosevelt, “Hitler has a very good chance of conquering the world.”

FDR was fearful of that very specter, and had been waiting for a sign that Britain wouldn’t capitulate the way France had. As historian David M. Kennedy has written, Winston Churchill was that sign.

On May 15, 1940 -- the night French Prime Minister Paul Reynaud screamed over the phone to Churchill, “We are beaten!” -- Britain’s prime minister composed a cable to Roosevelt. “As you are no doubt aware, the scene has darkened swiftly,” Churchill said. “The small countries are simply smashed up, one-by-one, like matchwood. … We expect to be attacked here ourselves.”

To combat the expected German invasion, Churchill asked Roosevelt to “loan” Britain some 50 mothballed U.S. Navy destroyers, hundreds of fighter planes and bombers, anti-aircraft guns and ammo and allow it to purchase steel from U.S. factories. This fateful cable contained the seeds of “Lend-Lease.” The president’s response signaled the end of American neutrality.

Although the destroyers were not his to give without an act of Congress, FDR told Churchill he’d do what he could. Two weeks later, Roosevelt also signed the military draft law he’d shepherded through Congress.

An article of faith in modern presidential scholarship is that it’s exceedingly difficult for democratically elected leaders -- even popular wartime presidents -- to move the needle of public opinion with rhetoric alone. This case is most persuasively made by presidential scholar George C. Edwards III of Texas A&M. Roosevelt and Churchill may be the most notable exceptions to the rule.

These two leaders were eloquent in private as well as public. In January 1941, Wendell Willkie, the man Roosevelt had defeated two months before, prepared to visit England. Invited to the White House before he departed, Willkie was given a note for Churchill by FDR.

“Wendell Willkie will give you this -- He is truly helping to keep politics out over here,” Roosevelt wrote. “I think this verse applies to your people as it does to us:

Sail on, O Ship of State!

Sail on, O Union strong and great.

Humanity with all its fears

With all the hope of future years

Is hanging breathless on thy fate.

As ever yours,

Franklin D. Roosevelt”

Churchill’s reply to the Longfellow verse sent to him by his American counterpart has echoed through the decades.

“Put your confidence in us. Give us your faith and your blessing, and under Providence, all will be well,” Churchill responded. “We shall not fail or falter. We shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle, nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”

One of those tools didn’t need to be borrowed from any other nation: It was the prime minister’s own voice, one harnessed to reflect the determination of free people in the British Isles and everywhere else in the world. In 1963, President Kennedy, borrowing phrasing from famed American war correspondent Edward R. Murrow while conferring honorary U.S. citizenship on Sir Winston, put it this way: “In the dark days and darker nights when England stood alone -- and most men, save Englishmen, despaired of England's life -- he mobilized the English language and sent it into battle.”

