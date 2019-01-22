Solidifying Support; BuzzFeeding Frenzy; Rocky Mountain Brew

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Sixty years ago today, an iconic Colorado company unveiled a technological innovation that enhanced the taste of store-bought beer, while simultaneously improving the environment. I am referring to the January 22, 1959 introduction by the Adolph Coors Co. of the seamless and recyclable aluminum can.

Maybe you're not old enough to remember it first-hand. Me neither. But it certainly was an invention I've long enjoyed -- containing, as it did, such a palate-pleasing product. I'll have more on the Banquet Beer in a moment.

If you have a better memory than I, you’ll recall reading about the Coors clan five years ago in this space. This frigid East Coast weather got me to fantasizing about Caribbean islands and Florida’s beaches, which, in turn, induced a peek at the calendar. And there it was: Only three weeks from today, “pitchers and catchers report.” Even if you can’t make it to spring training this year, aren’t those four of the most beautiful words in the English language? Baseball prompted thoughts of sitting in the warm sun, which, naturally brings beer to mind.

Coors beer was always a marvel of brewing, yes, but also marketing. Generations of Americans saw those distinctive golden cans and listened to the company’s advertising pitch featuring clear, Rocky Mountain spring water as a television cowboy or other high-country manly men held their beers and mused aloud, “It’s no downstream beer. It’s no city beer. It’s Coors.”

The mountain water was never incidental: It’s why, in 1873, German immigrant Adolph Coors and another native Rhinelander named Jacob Schueler located their new brewery in a converted tannery in the foothills above Denver.

Yet it’s also true that Rocky Mountain water wasn’t really the key ingredient to the smooth and mellow taste that won over local miners and ranchers. The secret was the brewing expertise Adolph Coors learned in a Dortmund, Germany, fine-tuned at the Stenger Brewery in Naperville, Illinois, and perfected in Colorado.

A word about the type of beer Coors makes: Dortmund was where lagers, not ales, are the local specialty. The difference in the two beer types is the yeast. Ales can be fruitier, and tastier, but also more bitter, and are fermented -- and properly served -- at warmer temperatures.

Lager yeasts take longer to ferment, and do best at lower temperatures. Americans who prefer ice cold beer, then, are drinking lagers the way nature intended. But I digress.

Adolph Coors put up $2,000 to launch the brewery, while Jacob Schueler put in $18,000, but Coors’ sweat equity and perfectionist nature made the enterprise a success and he bought out his partner in 1880. Coors was on his way to amassing a great fortune when calamity struck. Its name was Prohibition. In the 21st century, Colorado has been a trailblazer in lifting the ban on marijuana, but it was not such a free-wheeling place in the early 20th century: Prohibition came to Colorado three years before it blighted the rest of the nation.

To save their company, Coors and his namesake, Adolph Coors Jr., turned to producing malted milk and other legal products, including a low-alcohol-content concoction dubbed “near beer.” They also manufactured porcelain objects and somehow managed to stay afloat.

By the time of repeal, the elder Coors had passed away. But his firm was in good hands, as were the operations of other prominent brewing families such as the Pabsts, the Busches, the Millers.

“Prohibition cleared the field,” author Daniel Okrent noted. “Of the 1,345 American brewers who had been operating in 1915, a bare 31 were able to turn on their taps within three months of the return of legal beer.” One of them was Coors.

Over the ensuing decades, the brand grew steadily. So did the Coors mystique. For 45 years, it produced only one beer, the original “Banquet” brand, and sold it in 11 Western states. A combination of brewing capacity, marketing genius, and discriminatory distributorship deals deprived most Americans living east of the Continental Divide of buying the beer.

It wasn’t a system that could last forever, and it didn’t, although two vivid images remain. The first is a mustachioed, Stetson-sporting Burt Reynolds driving Sally Field across the country in his TransAm in “Smokey and the Bandit.” That movie had a simple plot: smuggling 400 cases of Coors from Texarkana to Atlanta in 28 hours while somehow avoiding Sheriff Buford T. Justice, played indelibly by Jackie Gleason.

The second image associated with bringing Coors from Colorado to the East is more high-tone: It was done by Gerald Ford -- aboard Air Force One -- presumably because the president wanted continued access to Banquet Beer after returning to the White House from his Vail vacation.

Amalgamation came to the distillery business, as it has to most U.S. industries, and Coors was no exception. You can buy it almost anywhere these days -- although they push Coors Light on you in Eastern saloons -- and the company, pursuant to a 2007 merger, is now called MillerCoors.

The “Banquet Beer” is as good as it ever was, however, which is to say quite good, but the public’s tastes change. Years of consolidation spawned a new generation of microbreweries in this country, most of them producing ales, not lagers. One example is Avery Brewing in Boulder, Colorado. Located only 20 miles from the original Coors plant in Golden, Avery produces pilsners and stouts as well as numerous ales -- and some lagers, too. It was started by 1993 by Adam Avery and his father, Larry. Adam, who was determined to break the homogeny of big company lagers, comes by his vocation honestly.

“My love of beer began as an infant,” he once recalled. “My aunt would put a few drops of the precious liquid on my pacifier to ease the pain of teething.”

He’s long gone now, but I think Adolph Coors would have approved.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com