Identity Politics; Conspiracies Everywhere; 'Morning in America'

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 21, 2019. It’s cold here in the Washington area, and the wind is howling as I write these words. The “polar vortex” is to blame, we’re told, although on this date in 1985, when Ronald Reagan’s inauguration parade was canceled due to even colder weather, the phrase most people used was simply: “It’s friggin’ freezing!”

Today’s a national holiday for Martin Luther King Jr., a commemoration signed into law by President Reagan himself. I’ll have more on his second inauguration in a moment. First I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

January 20, 1985 fell on a Sunday, so Ronald Wilson Reagan took the oath of office as the 40th U.S. president in a private (but televised) ceremony inside the White House complex. The next day, Monday, January 21, the weather was so frigid that officials worried about the safety of the high school bands scheduled to march in the inaugural parade. So Reagan’s speech was moved indoors to the U.S. Capitol, and the festivities moved to a sports arena in Landover, Md.

In that address, Reagan was magnanimous toward the defeated Democrats, striking themes that were both unifying and aspirational. There are two reasons for that, I suppose. First, Reagan was a naturally magnanimous person. Second, he could afford to be: He’d just carried 49 of the 50 states, losing only Minnesota and the District of Columbia while winning 58.5 percent of the popular vote.

Moreover, the Democrat Reagan had defeated was a well-liked, highly qualified public servant who lived his life without a hint of scandal and who ran a professional and positive campaign of his own. At 91, he’s still a classy guy. But nobody was going to beat President Reagan that year. It truly was -- or at least it seemed so to an overwhelming majority of Americans -- “Morning Again in America.”

“My fellow citizens, our nation is poised for greatness,” the 73-year-old incumbent said in his second inaugural address: “We must do what we know is right and do it with all our might. Let history say of us, ‘These were golden years -- when the American Revolution was reborn, when freedom gained new life, when America reached for her best.'”

The iconic Republican president had been a New Deal Democrat in his younger days -- he’d even campaigned for Harry Truman -- and he made a historical allusion intended to remind Americans of varying persuasions (and Republicans and Democrats in Congress) that the bruised feelings of political campaigns and the differences of political ideology can be bridged by those of goodwill. The example he used? The complicated relationship between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

“Our two-party system has served us well over the years, but never better than in those times of great challenge when we came together not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans united in a common cause,” Reagan explained.

In closing, he spoke of “the American sound,” which he described as “hopeful, big-hearted, idealistic, daring, decent, and fair.”

“That’s our heritage; that is our song,” Ronald Reagan said. “We sing it still.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com