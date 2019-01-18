Abortion Limits; School Choice; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 18, 2019. I hope you’re doing well. Me? “I’ve been rich, I’ve been poor, rich is better.”

Not really. That’s Friday’s quote of the week, although it had stiff competition from President Trump, who tweeted on Monday how much he was looking forward to talking to Tennessee farmers “today in Nashville.” It was a nice thought, and Nashville is a great town, except that the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention was in New Orleans this year, which is where the president was actually heading that morning on Air Force One. Maybe the president’s geographical confusion is a product of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Then again, mistakes do happen -- and especially happen when people just pull quotes off the internet. This happens often with the “I’ve been rich…” quotation. It’s variously attributed online to George Burns, Mae West, Cher, and others. This is not solely a technology issue, either: The line was also attributed to Fanny Brice in a 1992 biography of the original “Funny Girl.”

Twenty years ago, Judy Resnick, a financial adviser in Los Angeles, used the line as the title of her autobiographical book aimed at women. But who said it first? The quip is usually attributed to the great Sophie Tucker, who sang and performed comedy in Yiddish and English in a remarkable career that began in the vaudeville era and spanned some five decades.

It sounds like something Sophie Tucker would say, and it certainly fit her life, but did she really say it? If so, did she say it first? If not, who did? We’ll look at those questions in a moment. First I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Scholars trying to attribute quotations properly often run into dead ends. It’s not always possible to know who first came up with a memorable bon mot. Some are so pithy and so perfect that they seem to arise organically in different times and places. Or clever lines are appropriated by performers and writers for their own purposes -- or reallocated by the public to more famous people: often Mark Twain, Abe Lincoln, and Ben Franklin.

These kinds of figures are called “quotation magnets” in the words of Fred R. Shapiro, editor of the Yale Book of Quotations. More than any other anthologist, Shapiro is diligent about checking the origin of quotes. He is joined by a small cadre of fellow travelers -- I count myself among them -- who are passionate about accuracy in quotes.

Others include Ralph Keyes, author of “The Quote Verifier,” New York etymologist Barry Popik, the proprietor of a vast online dictionary, and Garson O’Toole, author of “Hemingway Didn’t Say That.” Garson O’Toole (an assumed name, like “Mark Twain”) also operates a website dubbed “The Quote Investigator.” All of these gentlemen, as well as retired Hartford Courant editor Henry McNulty, delved deeply into the “I’ve been rich, I’ve been poor” line, one which is usually ascribed to a woman. Popik, in fact, did so 20 years ago today.

Their verdict? There’s little evidence that Sophie Tucker ever said these words. She wasn’t once quoted to that effect in her lifetime.

The first time anything like this appears in print, according to “The Quote Investigator,” was in an 1869 novel by a man name John Saunders. “I’ve been rich, and I have been poor,” one of his characters says, “and I have come to believe that in poverty alone can a man rule his soul.”

So this doesn’t count, for the simple reason that the quote goes in a different direction: It expressed the opposite sentiment as the “rich is better” kicker.

The first time it appears in print in its current form comes not from Sophie Tucker or her pal Fanny Brice, but from Beatrice Kaufman, wife of prominent director and playwright George S. Kaufman. Mrs. Kaufman was a writer and editor herself, and was quoted in May 1937 by gossip columnist Leonard Lyons: “At the Tavern Mrs. George S. Kaufman urges a noted theatrical figure to accept the movie offers being tendered him. ‘Listen, and take my advice,’ she urges. ‘Don’t overlook the money part of it. I’ve been poor and I’ve been rich. Rich is better!’”

That would seem to be definitive, except for this: A month earlier, the popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” contained dialogue between Annie and Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks on just this topic.

“Still,” Daddy Warbucks says, “I’ve been rich and poor, and a poor man sure has a lot less to worry about.”

“Yeah, and a lot less to eat,” rejoins Annie. “Sometimes I’d rather worry ’bout a few millions I had than ’bout how to get two bits.”

What this tells me -- and it was Ralph Keyes’ verdict as well -- is that this was an old saw in show business and was “free for the taking.” Perhaps Sophie Tucker said it, too, but it was so commonplace nobody bothered to quote her. Either way, she was an extraordinary performer and a fitting subject for a future Morning Note.

