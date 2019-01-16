Stone on 'The Wall'; Pro-Science, Pro-Life; Haunted by Hooch

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 16, 2019. One hundred years ago today. Nebraska became the 36th state to ratify the 18th Amendment, thereby making temperance the law of the land.

“All but a half dozen of the 48 states are expected to adopt the amendment in the next few weeks,” reported United Press, “but today’s action gives the ratification of three-fourths of the states, the number to administer John Barleycorn the k.o. punch.”

But it wasn’t just Scotch whiskey or beer -- two of barley’s most famous byproducts -- that were supposedly being knocked out by Prohibition. It was also wine, rum, brandy, tequila, rye, corn liquor (bourbon) or any other beverage containing more than one-half of 1 percent of alcohol. These products couldn’t be made, sold, or transported. There were minor exceptions for sacramental wines for communion, some naturally fermenting ciders, and physicians’ prescriptions. For all practical purposes, however, the U.S. was “dry.” The only hooch to be had was the illegal kind.

“Men will walk upright now, women will smile, and the children will laugh,” baseball-player-turned-Christian-evangelist Billy Sunday triumphantly told a crowd of 10,000 like-minded reformers at his tabernacle in Norfolk, Va. “Hell will be forever for rent!”

Prohibition took effect in January 1920, a year after it was ratified by the states. To say this sweeping social experiment had unintended consequences is like saying Donald Trump is a controversial president. For starters, it gave organized crime a foothold in this country it never had previously. Worse, it bred a casual disrespect for the law not only among upright Americans, but among lawmakers themselves.

“By the mid-’20s, those with a taste for alcohol had no trouble finding it, especially in the cities of the East and West coasts and along the Canadian border,” Daniel Okrent noted in “Last Call,” his definitive history of Prohibition. “At one point the New York police commissioner estimated there were 32,000 illegal establishments selling liquor in his city. In Detroit, a newsman said, ‘It was absolutely impossible to get a drink...unless you walked at least ten feet and told the busy bartender what you wanted in a voice loud enough for him to hear you above the uproar.’ Washington’s best-known bootlegger, George L. Cassiday…insisted that ‘a majority of both houses’ of Congress bought from him, and few thought he was bragging.”

And yet, although it’s universally considered a failed social experiment that simultaneously epitomized government overreach and the law of unintended consequences, Prohibition did lower per capita alcohol consumption in this country. And it’s a medical fact that drinking to excess and drug abuse have killed more Americans than war and gun violence combined.

So at a time when marijuana is finally being legalized, we are still wrestling with the tradeoff between personal freedom and civic safety. This is not a new conundrum. “John Barleycorn” as a synonym for alcoholic spirits dates to the 16th century, popularized in songs and poetry. A famous Scottish manuscript from 1568 contains an early version of “John Barleycorn Must Die,” one reprised in a famous 18th century Robert Burns poem.

It’s no accident that the world’s greatest artists have wrestled with this theme. Alcohol smothered the voices of history’s most eloquent writers and stilled some of its most inspiring painters -- just as heroin silenced some of the 20th century’s greatest rock musicians. In the 1960s, The Watersons, a British folk group, recorded a musical version of “John Barleycorn Must Die.” It got a bit of radio play -- enough that Traffic, a British “supergroup” with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood, and Dave Mason, included a popular version of the song on a 1970 album. (My favorite version is a relatively recent acoustic recording by Winwood alone.)

In its early days, the temperance movement was closely tied to women’s suffrage: At the time, the two causes were seen by both friend and foe to be intrinsically linked. This tension is explored in the opening scene of Jack London’s 1913 autobiographical novel simply titled “John Barleycorn.” In that passage, the influential (and hard-living) early 20th century American writer fortifies himself with drink before riding from his ranch into town to vote for adding the women’s vote to California’s constitution. After riding his spirited horse back up the mountain he is met by his second wife, Charmian.

“How did you vote on the suffrage amendment?” she asks.

“I voted for it,” he replies.

Pleasantly surprised, Mrs. London asks him why.

“I answered. I answered at length. I answered indignantly. The more I answered, the more indignant I became,” he writes. Denying (in an aside to the reader) that he was drunk, but confessing to being “pleasantly jingled,” he gives his reasons:

“When the women get the ballot, they will vote for prohibition,” London said. “It is the wives, and sisters, and mothers, and they only, who will drive the nails into the coffin of John Barleycorn -- ”

The passage continues:

“But I thought you were a friend to John Barleycorn,” Charmian interpolated.

“I am. I was. I am not. I never am. I am never less his friend than when he is with me and when I seem most his friend. He is the king of liars. He is the frankest truthsayer. He is the august companion with whom one walks with the gods. He is also in league with the Noseless One. His way leads to truth naked, and to death. He gives clear vision, and muddy dreams. He is the enemy of life, and the teacher of wisdom beyond life's wisdom. He is a red-handed killer, and he slays youth.”

Three years later, Jack London himself was gone. He was 40 years old.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com