AOC's Trajectory; Governors and Trade; What MLK Taught Us

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Ninety years ago today, Alberta Williams King, the wife of a Baptist preacher known as Mike King, welcomed her second child into the world. Her husband was a pastor, as her father had been. In fact, the baby born on this date in 1929 in a sprawling home on Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue was the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Protestant ministers.

The couple’s first boy was initially named Michael Luther King Jr., after his dad. The world would come know them both, father and son, as Martin. A prophet who challenged Americans to judge one another by the content of their character, the son was martyred at age 39 -- four decades before a clear majority of the U.S. electorate would elect an African-American candidate to the highest office in the land.

I don’t believe the results of the 2008 presidential election would have surprised Martin Luther King Jr. He was a man who had faith in many things, including the ability of his own countrymen to live up to the Founding Fathers’ promises. I’ll have a few additional words on this idea in a moment. Actually, I’ll be reprising some of the Rev. King’s words, as I often do on his birthday. First, though, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Is Ocasio-Cortez’s Media Star Already Losing Its Luster? Kalev Leetaru spotlights data tracking interest in the newly minted congresswoman famous for her socialist views and overnight rise to fame.

Governors Build Global Ties, Stability in Challenging Times. Scott Pattison writes that state-level efforts are advancing Americans’ interests around the globe.

Partial Medicaid Expansion Fails “Budget-Neutrality” Test. In RealClearPolicy, James C. Capretta takes a dim view of the administration’s plan to proceed with expansion under state waiver requests.

Driverless Cars Will Propel Us to Prosperity. Also in RCPolicy, Julian Adorney asserts that the new technology will allow Americans to reclaim many of the 293 hours per year (on average) they spend driving -- equivalent to over seven 40-hour workweeks.

Disdain for Smartphone Ownership Is Obnoxious. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny has an answer for those who wonder whether “cheaper iPhones” and more “Amazon deliveries” actually make Americans happier.

Best and Worst of the Consumer Electronics Show. In RealClearLife, Kirk Miller has this roundup.

The Most Bizarre Disaster in U.S. History. Also in RCL, Evan Bleier revisits the Boston molasses flood of 1919, which claimed 21 lives.

* * *

Not to be dismissive of Barack Obama’s place in history, but as I noted a few years ago in this space, here’s what the 44th U.S. president did to win the Nobel Peace Prize: (1) he expressed, while an Illinois state legislator, tepid misgivings about the 2003 invasion of Iraq; (2) he won the 2008 presidential campaign.

Here is what Martin Luther King Jr. experienced in becoming the third person of his race (and the youngest of any race) to win the Peace Prize: He was harassed by police, was arrested, jailed repeatedly, threatened with death, stabbed at a book signing, called a communist by those on the right and an “Uncle Tom” by those on the left -- all while becoming the civil rights movement's most effective voice. His phones were wiretapped, his hotel rooms bugged, and his house fire-bombed while his wife and children were home.

Through it all, Martin kept the faith. He quieted an angry crowd personally after rushing back to his damaged house. When a bomb detonated by terrorists killed four girls at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., King spoke at the funeral for three of them.

“In spite of the darkness of this hour, we must not despair,” he said on that occasion. “We must not become bitter, nor must we harbor the desire to retaliate with violence. No, we must not lose faith in our white brothers.”

In traveling more than 6 million miles, speaking more than 2,500 times -- and writing books, letters, and articles -- while serving as pastor of two churches and president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Martin Luther King Jr. never veered from this message. As his Nobel Prize citation stated succinctly in reference to King and the SCLC, “The ideals for this organization he took from Christianity; its operational techniques from Gandhi.”

After being arrested in the Montgomery bus boycott, King put it this way:

“If we are arrested every day, if we are exploited every day, if we are trampled over every day, don’t ever let anyone pull you so low as to hate them. We must use the weapon of love. ... We are always on the threshold of a new dawn.”

If his methods demanded the nearly impossible from his followers, there was never anything ambiguous about King’s aims.

“America, you have strayed away,” he once proclaimed from the pulpit of his father’s Atlanta church. “You’ve trampled over 19 million of your brethren. All men are created equal. Not some men. Not white men. All men. America, rise up and come home."

His political thinking was simultaneously tactical and strategic. He realized the power the news media had to shine a bright light on the ugly face of Jim Crow -- and to move white Northerners to act. But that wasn’t all. In urging his own followers to believe that their white brethren would ultimately be moved by injustice, King was not just quelling the impulse for revenge. He was banking on his belief that people, even white Southerners in their position of supremacy, could be moved to see themselves as others saw them -- and would recoil from that image.

And so, when he visited the bastions of racism -- not just Birmingham, but also St. Augustine, Fla., and Albany, Ga. -- King acknowledged that resistance sometimes produced “a hardening of attitudes.”

“But,” he added during a 1964 speech in St. Augustine, “other cities see [what’s happening] and say: ‘We don’t want to be another Albany or Birmingham’ -- and they make changes. Some communities, like this one, had to bear the cross.”

That was true indeed. It was in St. Augustine, a city founded as a Colonial fort but named for a saint, where protesters marched bravely into the midst of a screaming and punching white mob, solemnly singing: “We love everybody.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com