The Likability Factor; an Unwelcoming Nation? TV Pioneer

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 14, 2019 -- Day 24 of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. This means Donald J. Trump and the 116th Congress boast the dubious distinction of breaking the record set in 1995-96, a game of chicken orchestrated by President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich during the 104th Congress.

Today’s date is a signature one in the history of television, which the incomparable Dave Garroway initiated in a live broadcast from New York City that began with the simple words, “Well, here we are.”

Sporting a huge lavalier microphone around his neck, Garroway arose from behind a desk and walked around the studio making history.

“Good morning to you, the very first good morning of what I hope and suspect will be a great many good mornings between you and I,” he added. “Here it is: January 14, 1952, when NBC begins a new program called ‘Today.’ And if it doesn't sound too revolutionary, I really believe this begins a new kind of television.”

And so it did. I’ll have more on the “Today” show -- and the enduring influence of Dave Garroway, whom I’ve written about before -- in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

With his bow tie, horn-rimmed glasses, and everyman looks, Dave Garroway seemed an unlikely television star. A key to his appeal was an amiable manner and calm demeanor (on live television) amid a clattering newsroom, as well as an obvious enthusiasm for news and human interest stories of all types.

Famed television critic Tom Shales once observed that the medium’s early performers and producers were creators in the truest sense of the word. “Inventing TV -- the machine -- was not that hard,” Shales wrote. “Dave Garroway helped invent what you put on it once you've got it.”

When Garroway died by his own hand in 1982, Shales penned a poignant obituary. “Television will probably never be as good as it was when you could turn it on and see what Dave Garroway was up to,” it began.

“And because he used television so well, Dave Garroway became very important to the people who met him through it,” Shales added. “He knew the secret of television. He knew how to be a perfect guest in millions of homes at once. Before it was all over, he was family.”

At the NBC studios in New York, the men and women who worked with Garroway in the early days are gone from the scene or are fading away. As long as a few remain, however, the institutional memory of his great contribution will live on.

“I grew up with Dave Garroway; it was a revelation,” Tom Brokaw recalled a number of years ago. “I lived in such a remote part of the country that we didn't get television until 1955, and for that to come into our living room -- I was going off to school, my mother to work -- and we would sit and watch Dave Garroway, who was a maestro at what he was able to do.”

This was a maestro whose cast in the early years included a pet chimpanzee who frequently bit the host and was eventually eased off the show. At first, television writers didn’t know what to make of the mishmash of news and entertainment, but the show made money for the network, and Garroway’s relaxed work won over the critics.

“He does not crash into the home with the false jollity and thunderous witticisms of a backslapper,” New York Times critic Richard F. Shepard wrote in 1960. “He is pleasant, serious, scholarly looking and not obtrusively convivial.”

Garroway's trademark was signing off by saying, “Peace,” while extending the palm of his hand. After this term became devalued by overuse in the political tumult of the times, he switched to “Courage,” something adopted years later by CBS anchorman Dan Rather.

In those early days of live television, Dave Garroway’s official title wasn’t “anchorman” or “host.” It was “communicator,” and it couldn’t have been more apt. “He could look at the camera,” said Barbara Walters, who was hired by Garroway, “and make you feel he was talking only with you.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com