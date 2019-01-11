Hypocrisy on Morality

Morality for thee, but not for me.

That's the Democratic Party's elitist modus operandi when it comes to casting aspersions and judging President Donald Trump's character, marital issues and moral compass but not their own.

Take the recent revelations surrounding the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com and owner of the anti-Trump Washington Post. Bezos announced via Twitter this week that his 25-year marriage has gone bust, stemming from reports of a salacious affair the billionaire businessman allegedly had with a friend's wife. Although both Bezos and his paramour have denied the illicit affair, according to reports their steamy sexts speak otherwise -- indicating that The Washington Post's owner could very well be no angel when it comes to marital fidelity. But that hasn't stopped his newspaper from writing round-the-clock hit pieces against the president for the past several years highlighting Trump's amorality.

"Trump is incompetent, impulsive and amoral. Heaven help us all," read a Dec. 24 WaPo headline. Before that, there was the holier-than-thou doozy "Calling Trump 'amoral' gives him a pass," published in 2017, which followed an opinion piece published two weeks prior, written by David Von Drehle, accusing the president of "supreme amorality." These types of pieces -- just a tiny fraction of the Trump character assassinations in the Post -- are in addition to an unprecedented number of hours left-wing cable news programs and other liberal media outlets have dedicated to highlighting Trump's 2006 sexual encounter with porn actress Stormy Daniels and other such stories.

All of this reveals that in much of America today, what is deemed moral or amoral largely hinges on political affiliation.

Then there's the cesspool of liberal Hollywood hypocrites.

It's well-known that La-La Land -- in addition to inventing the infamous casting couch -- is also home to some of the worst perverts, sex abusers and cheaters, including Harvey Weinstein, who's currently facing criminal charges in New York for rape and sexual abuse. Yet the entertainment industry has the audacity to assail every fiber of President Trump's moral disposition day in and day out. Hard to take these folks seriously when we know that many living in the land of fruits and nuts won't be auditioning for the role of choirboy any time soon.

And then there are the mainstream media, which collectively downplayed former President Bill Clinton's numerous affairs -- including with Monica Lewinsky, a young, impressionable intern he engaged in extramarital sex acts with in the Oval Office. This is the same left-wing cabal that looks down on Trump's marital infidelities while overlooking how John F. Kennedy, his brother Ted and countless other Democratic politicians left-wingers voted for strayed during their marriages, too.

It doesn't take an Ivy league degree to see that in America today, there are two distinct sets of rules when it comes to what constitutes morality -- one for Democrats and the other for Republicans.

A dual standard indeed.

