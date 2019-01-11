Diversity Dilemma; China in Latin America; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 11, 2019. Today is National Milk Day, which means our quote of the week practically suggested itself: “Money is the mother’s milk of politics.” This aphorism was popularized in the early 1960s by famed California Assembly Speaker Jesse “Big Daddy” Unruh. The powerful Democrat -- and Ronald Reagan nemesis -- might have coined the phrase himself, although some contemporaries attributed it to Southern California tycoon Howard Ahmanson.

I'll offer a bit more of Jesse Unruh's ruminations about political money in a moment.

In the 1950s and 1960s, when Jesse (pronounced “Jess”) Unruh came to power in Sacramento, the lines between personal and political money were often blurred. Some lawmakers, such as Unruh, took money from lobbyists -- today we’d call them “special interests” -- strictly for political purposes. That is to say, they didn’t line their own pockets; they sought donations to fund the election campaigns of themselves and their allies. Others were less scrupulous; they accepted personal favors such as liquor, meals, women, even cash.

Let’s be frank about this: There was always an ethical distinction between these two types of exploitation. Today, it is an especially bright line; the first form of influence peddling is celebrated -- some politicians even boast about their fundraising prowess. The second kind is considered simple graft and can land a lawmaker in prison.

In Unruh’s mind, however, political money itself presented a stark ethical dilemma however it was dispensed or used. He solved this problem -- or perhaps excused it away -- with an infamous bit of bravado. At a time when House Speaker Sam Rayburn was advising freshmen congressmen “to get along, go along,” the salty Unruh dispensed with any euphemisms. Alluding to the blandishments offered by lobbyists to lawmakers, Unruh told his lieutenants, “If you can’t take their money, drink their booze, screw their women, and look them in the eye and vote against them, you don’t belong here.”

A catchy line, to be sure, but it hardly solves the timeless ethical quandary presented by the “mother’s milk” of political money. Speaking more candidly to crusading California journalist Leslie Velie -- under a cloak of anonymity as “Assemblyman X” -- Unruh was more reflective, and used language that has a timeless, even haunting, quality:

This is my dilemma. If I had stayed away from the lobbyists I would have been ineffective. If I take their money and give them nothing for it, I am a cheat. If I do their bidding, I could be cheating the public. I find myself rationalizing what I have done. The tragedy is that I may wind up serving the very elements I set out to beat -- yet not even know that I have changed.

