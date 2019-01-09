Manufacturing Jobs; Trumpism in Canada; Native Sons

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 9, 2019. On this date in 1828, a new novel by James Fenimore Cooper went on sale in Philadelphia. “The Red Rover” had been available in Paris and London before Christmas, and it sold well on both sides of the Atlantic. The prep time for theatrical adaptations being much shorter than today, a stage version of the story was performed at Philly’s Chestnut Street Theater just six weeks later.

The books and characters of Cooper’s that are known today come from the Leatherstocking Series, featuring Natty Bumppo, a white man raised by Delaware Indians, and his Mohican friends, a chief called Chingachgook and his son Uncas. In “The Last of the Mohicans,” the most famous and successful of these books, Natty Bumppo’s Indian name is “Hawkeye,” a name more worthy of a hero, at least to modern audiences. (In the 1992 movie version starring Daniel Day-Lewis, the filmmakers go even further: Hawkeye’s “white” name is Nathaniel Poe.)

In a moment, I'll offer a brief observation on these books, and their lasting role in American culture.

Most contemporary readers would find that “The Last of the Mohicans” doesn’t hold up very well in the 21st century. To be honest about it, Mark Twain was deriding James Fenimore Cooper’s prose by the end of the 19th century. The copyright on “Mohicans” lapsed some time ago, though, so judge for yourself. Yet, it cannot be denied that the stories and themes explored in Cooper’s Leatherstocking Series and other books have endured.

“The Red Rover,” the book published 191 years ago today, was a return by the author to maritime settings, which he’d written about previously and knew firsthand from his time in the U.S. Navy. It’s a pirate story, and again, the white lead character is friends with a person of color: in this case a black seaman named Scipio Africanus.

“The Last of the Mohicans,” a historical novel set in 1757 in the Adirondacks amid the French and Indian War, also delves deeply into an even more fraught topic: the specter of white women being carried off in battle by Native Americans. It was a theme that has lasted through the ages, in literature and film -- and in real life, as personified by Quanah Parker, the son of Cynthia Ann Parker, who was stolen during a bloody 1836 Comanche raid on the Texas frontier.

But the more cosmic questions examined by “The Last of the Mohicans” center on what will happen to the people and cultures that already occupied this land when the Europeans and their descendants began fighting over it, settling it, farming it, and building cities upon it.

No less an advocate of his people than Russell Means appreciated this. A co-founder of the American Indian Movement, Means was cast by director Michael Mann to play Chingachgook opposite Daniel Day-Lewis. It was Means’ first acting role, and he was brilliant.

In an interview after the movie was completed, he described his view of Chingachgook this way: “A very honorable and far-sighted individual who could understand what was happening around him, and was therefore taking his sons out of danger to a place that had a future.”

Asked whether he was familiar with James Fenimore Cooper’s character before shooting the film, Russell Means replied, “I did a book report on ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ when I was in the 7th grade.”

