Child-Sex Penalties; the Shutdown and Growth; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 4, 2019, Day 14 of the partial government shutdown.

Ostensibly the stalemate is over spending levels for the federal effort to control illegal immigration. More than most partisan fights, it also hinges on political rhetoric. While running for office two years ago, Donald Trump made construction of “a big, beautiful wall” on the southern U.S. border a core part of his platform.

Notwithstanding his vow that Mexico would pay it, the president is insisting that Congress fund the wall. Newly installed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, doing her best Michael Corleone imitation, has countered with…nothing.

Actually, House Democrats passed two spending bills late last night. One of them would restore spending for the 25 percent of government operations now on hiatus. The other was a stopgap $1.3 billion measure to fund continued operations for the Department of Homeland Security -- a figure representing already contemplated spending levels and significantly short of the

$5 billion requested by the administration. The GOP leadership in the Senate seems disinclined to act, while Trump has threatened a veto.

If it seems to you that (a) the difference between $1.3 billion and $5 billion is a trifling portion of the $4 trillion annual budget, and (b) there are obvious price points in that range upon which reasonable minds could find compromise, well, perhaps you haven’t been paying close attention to the current state of U.S. politics.

Meanwhile, the impasse also brings to mind the pithy observation about federal spending made by the late, great Senate Minority Leader Everett M. Dirksen, who was born on this date in 1896.

“A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon it begins to add up to real money.” That’s the famous quote. But did Dirksen really say it? We’ll examine that question in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

The “billion here, billion there” quip attributed to Everett Dirksen has a problematic provenance; namely, when you add the punch line -- “pretty soon it begins to add up to real money” -- there’s no authoritative source that links it directly to the iconic Republican Senate leader from Illinois.

The small fraternity of us who track such things has long been interested in this quote, which “The Quote Verifier” (a.k.a. author Ralph Keyes) calls Dirksen’s unofficial “epitaph.”

Fred Shapiro, editor of The Yale Book of Quotations, has traced the line to an unsigned 1938 quip in the New York Times in January 1938, when Dirksen would have been a young member of the House.

The Dirksen Congressional Center received so many inquiries about this that archivists there did an extensive study of Dirksen’s papers, interviews, political addresses, and floor speeches. They found things that were close, but not with the zinger at the end.

In a January 23, 1961 piece, The New York Times quoted Dirksen as saying: “Look at education – two-and-one-half billion – a billion for this, a billion for that, a billion for something else. Three to five billion for public works. You haven’t got any budget balance left. You’ll be deeply in the red.”

Just over a year later, on March 8, 1962, Dirksen said, “The favorite sum of money is $1 billion -- a billion a year for a fatter federal payroll, a billion here, a billion there.” But again, the thought trails off without the “real money” kicker.

Some people swear they heard Dirksen deliver it on “The Tonight Show,” which frequently had the lawmaker as a guest -- and that Johnny Carson appropriated it. This is possible, but not all the 1960s tapes of the show were preserved.

When quote sleuth Barry Popik posted an excellent recap of this investigation, Matt Storin, the former editor of the Boston Globe, replied online that as a young Capitol Hill correspondent he personally heard Dirksen use the line. But he thought it was “millions,” not “billions.”

I will close with another quote from Everett Dirksen, this one enshrined in the Congressional Record. It was about deficit spending, which Dirksen abhorred, but to me it also serves as a metaphor for our toxic modern discourse:

“It would appear that expenditures chase debt and debt chases expenditures” Dirksen said on June 16, 1965. He continued:

“As I think of this bill, and the fact that the more progress we make the deeper we go into the hole, I am reminded of a group of men who were working on the street. They had dug quite a number of holes. When they got through, they failed to puddle or tamp the earth when it was returned to the hole, and they had a nice little mound, which was quite a traffic hazard.

“Not knowing what to do with it, they sat down on the curb and had a conference. After a while, one of the fellows snapped his fingers and said, "I have it. I know how we will get rid of that over-riding earth and remove this hazard. We will just dig the hole deeper.

“So we are digging the hole deeper all the time. I do not know where we shall land, or how deep the hole will be before we are through.”

