Framing the Shutdown; Capitalism's Bad Rap; Robots and Us

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the first workday the new year and Day 12 of a partial government shutdown. The partisan showdown, ostensibly over President Trump’s proposed border security wall, has forced the National Zoo to close, turned Yosemite National Park and other Interior Department crown jewels into cesspools, slowed operations at U.S. immigration courts, and will soon start shuttering entire agencies -- not to mention wreak havoc with the family finances of federal employees, tens of thousands of whom are being required to work without pay.

I suppose that when robots are doing all that work, the effects of a shutdown won’t be as traumatic. For now, it’s a sign of the times, our times being epitomized by political dysfunction. Speaking of robots, on this date in 1920, Russian-born Isaac Asimov came into this world. He arrived in the United States three years later with his parents, who changed their name from Ozimov to Asimov and settled in Brooklyn.

There, the boy’s father operated candy stores that were open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week.It’s the kind of schedule U.S. immigrants kept in those days -- and which some still do today -- and the work ethic stuck with young Isaac. He taught himself to read before he was 5. The future medical school biochemistry professor taught his sister to read when he was 7, graduated from high school at 15, and sold his first science fiction story at 18.

Isaac Asimov, who died in 1992, would go on to be one of the most prolific writers in U.S. history -- and one of the most respected in the field of science fiction. His routine consisted of sitting down at his typewriter at 7:30 a.m. each day and going until about 10 p.m. It’s an approach to writing so rigorous that it impresses even those of us who routinely put in long hours. Still, Asimov was a man, not a robot -- albeit one who thought a great deal about what the advent of robots would mean in the future. The dawn of that future is now upon us, and I’ll pass along a few observations from Isaac Asimov and others who took inspiration from him. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

How the Shutdown Is Being Framed in the Media. Kalev Leetaru has this analysis of television and online coverage data.

Failing to Grasp the Benefits of Capitalism. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek argues that if capitalism appears to leave many behind, it is because too few people recognize its opportunities or seize them.

The Best and Worst of 2018. RealClearLife has this compendium of lists.

Movies to See in 2019. Also in RCL, Stephen Whitty looks ahead.

* * *

The term “robot,” although not the concept, is of relatively recent vintage. It first appeared in a 1920 play by Czech writer Karel Capek. After toying around with the Latin “labori” (labor), he settled on an old Slavic word, “robata,” which has an edgier implication. It translates loosely as serf -- or someone engaged in forced labor. In his hit play, “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” Capek introduced the world to manufactured beings who seem human in most respects, except that they can’t feel human emotions -- they lack souls. Or do they?

In time, the robots created to do the work humans won’t do, decide: Oh, what the hell -- let’s just take over the world. There’s one problem with this, though, and it’s a big one. Let’s let University of Michigan professor Howard Markel explain:

“The robots realize, ‘Oh, no! We've killed everybody who knows how to make robots.’ So they've actually guaranteed their extinction. And then there's this magical moment where two robots, a male and a female robot, suddenly developed the ability to feel, to love and have human emotions, and they go off into the sunset to make the world anew.”

Capek was using robots as a metaphor. He wasn’t really a science fiction writer. He was a journalist and philosopher (on the enemies list of Stalin and Hitler) who was writing critiques of both the capitalist system he blamed for the carnage of World War I and the communism of the Russian Revolution that destroyed the very people it purportedly was trying to help.

Once a writer imagines the advent of artificial intelligence, however, cosmic questions arise naturally. In 1942, as war raged between Germany and Russia -- and engulfed much of the rest of the world -- Isaac Asimov published a short story, “Runaround,” that proposed three “laws” of robotics.

A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. A robot must obey the orders given to it by human beings, except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Humans proved so adept at killing each other without help from robots that Asimov subsequently introduced a fourth law that supersedes the others: “A robot may not harm humanity, or, by inaction, allow humanity to come to harm.”

Most subsequent science fiction on this topic, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Terminator” series and the 2004 Will Smith thriller “I, Robot,” focus, as Karel Capek did, on the irresistible impulse of robots with AI to just take over the world. While not being dismissive of this temptation, I’ve long thought the job of protecting humans from themselves is an awfully tall order for robots -- even those that remain true to their task.

Speaking as an artist, not a futurist, Asimov once imparted a secret of his craft to other storytellers. “When you write a short story,” he said, “you had better know the ending first.”

Good advice, but here’s the thing when it comes to writing about the future of the human race. It’s all there before us, and nobody on Earth knows how the story will turn out and whether we can be saved. The best we can manage, I think, is to try and do our part.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com