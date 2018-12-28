Gaza Policy; Job Training Deficit; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 28, 2018. At the end of each week, I unearth a quotation from the past, hopefully one relevant to our time. Today’s comes from Woodrow Wilson, born on this date in 1856 in the Shenandoah Valley town of Staunton, Va.

The 28th president is remembered for many things he said, including his April 2, 1917 assertion (while asking Congress for a declaration of war) that “the world must be made safe for democracy.”

But the Wilson observation I'm highlighting today came while he president of Princeton University, not president the United States.

In 1908, Columbia University Press published a tome by a scholar from another institution of higher learning. Its author was Woodrow Wilson, an academic star who had yet to enter party politics. Wilson had studied law, history, and the German language before settling into political science, the discipline that would become both his educational area of expertise and his professional calling outside the academy.

Initially, Wilson was most interested in the legislative branch. His doctorate was conferred by Johns Hopkins University after Wilson completed his dissertation, titled “Congressional Government: A Study in American Politics.”

He’d gone on to teach at Bryn Mawr before being lured away by Wesleyan University. Although Wesleyan was the first college in the country named after famed Methodist John Wesley -- and Wilson was a committed Presbyterian -- the young idealist fit in nicely at the Middletown, Conn., campus, where its first president had proclaimed the goal of education to be two-fold: “the good of the individual educated and the good of the world.”

In addition to teaching classes, Wilson launched Wesleyan’s debate team and coached football. But when his alma mater came courting, Wilson answered the call, returning to Princeton in 1890. He came president of the school a dozen years later. During that time, his academic focus had expanded to include the executive branch of government, which was fitting considering that his next post would be governor of New Jersey -- a job that proved to be a steppingstone to the U.S. presidency. Wilson’s 1908 history book published by Columbia University Press was titled “Constitutional Government in the United States.”

The third chapter of that book contains today’s quote, as pertinent now as the day it was penned.

“The President,” wrote Professor Wilson, “is at liberty, both in law and conscience, to be as big a man as he can.”

