GW's Admonitions; Enemy of the Journalists; White House Christmas

Good morning, it’s Monday, December 24, 2018. The federal government is partially shut down, which hardly seems appropriate for the Christmas season. Famed chef José Andrés is offering complimentary meals to federal employees, however, which is a reminder that the spirit of the season -- the season of giving -- resides in the hearts of many Americans, the native-born and the naturalized alike.

It’s a gesture, I realize, and not a solution. But civilization relies on such gestures and on fealty to traditions that remind us of our better selves. Society’s leaders have a role to play. Most do their part, as President Calvin Coolidge did on this date in 1923 when he launched an endearing -- and enduring -- tradition: lighting the National Christmas Tree.

Until the late 19th century, no American had ever seen electric lights on a tree. During the 1880 Christmas season, however, Thomas Edison strung a strand of electric lights on an outdoor tree that could be seen by rail passengers passing by his Menlo Park lab. The lights were expensive, and were installed by an electrician, so it took a while for the innovation to catch on.

At that time, Christmas trees were typically illuminated by candles, which led to many home fires. In 1889, the first Christmas tree inside the White House was decorated by President Benjamin Harrison with just such candles. This could have been the second time the White House burned to the ground, but that calamity was avoided and five years later President Grover Cleveland thrilled his daughters with electric lights on their family Christmas tree.

Three decades after that, the Coolidges expanded this tradition to the entire nation. In a moment, I’ll have more on that. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

George Washington, Donald Trump, and a Christmas Wish. Frank Miele finds relevant lessons in the admonitions of America’s first president more than two centuries ago.

The NATO Country Where Journalism Is a Crime. In a column, I consider the intolerant regime of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Justice Dept. Sheriff Who Never Rode Into Town. In RealClearInvestigations, Paul Sherry reports on John Huber, whose efforts examining the Clinton and Trump probes have been described as a "sham."

A Guide to Keeping Holiday Conversations Civil. Erec Smith offers tools of rhetoric that can head off volatile conversations.

How Donald Trump Draws on Lessons From “God’s Salesman.” In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham examines the influence of Norman Vincent Peale on the 45th president.

* * *

Electric lights were no longer a novelty in the Roaring Twenties, but to anyone of Calvin Coolidge’s generation they still must have been a marvel. Think of it this way: On December 24, 1923, when Coolidge illuminated the National Christmas Tree in a blaze of glory by hitting a switch, his Vermont hometown of Plymouth Notch still lacked electricity.

One other thing can be said as well: Calvin and Grace Coolidge knew how to keep Christmas.

The original plan was to light the tree on the White House lawn, not the Ellipse, but Grace Coolidge was already doing a Christmas caroling event on the White House grounds. In the days leading up to the holiday, newspapers were full of the first lady’s activities. She went shopping for her two sons, away at college, but as the Washington Post noted, “what she bought is being kept a secret as though the boys were of the Santa Claus age.”

Grace Coolidge sent Christmas bouquets to every clerk who waited on her while she shopped. She spent Christmas Eve volunteering at the local Salvation Army headquarters, helping distribute some 500 gift baskets to needy families. On Christmas Day, the First Family went to Walter Reed Army Hospital to visit wounded soldiers. Mrs. Coolidge, it was reported, was especially tender toward the injured men.

By then, First Families had long observed Christmas in ways that reflected their essence. Andrew Jackson organized a Christmas “frolic” for the children of his family and guests in 1834, festivities culminating in an indoor “snowball fight” with missiles that were actually cotton balls.

An ardent conservationist, Theodore Roosevelt refused to have a cut tree in the White House. Yet the president was also a famously indulgent parent, and he feigned ignorance when his son Archie smuggled a small tree into his room. The White House Historical Society also notes that Teddy Roosevelt did Andy Jackson one better: TR hosted a 1903 Christmas “carnival” for some 500 children that included dinner and deserts of Santa-shaped ice cream.

The tradition of an official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room was begun by Lou Hoover in 1929; Jacqueline Kennedy started the practice of choosing an official theme for the White House tree; Patricia Nixon procured the velvet and satin balls featuring each state’s official flower -- and Mrs. Nixon helped hire the handicapped to make them.

Hillary Clinton used the occasion to highlight crafts made by American artists, and Laura Bush drew attention to her love of animals -- and the rich history of White House pets -- with her 2002 theme, “All Creatures Grand and Small.”

Eight years ago, first lady Michelle Obama announced a White House Christmas theme of “Simple Gifts.”

“The greatest blessings of all are the ones that don't cost a thing,” Mrs. Obama explained. “The time that we spend with our loved ones, the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and the joy we feel from reaching out to those in need.”

Pretty good words to live by.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com