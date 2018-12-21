Waning Interest; DeVos' Rule; Second Thoughts on Second Acts

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 21, 2018. As loyal followers of this morning missive know, I offer a notable quote each Friday. Today’s quotation also ties up the loose ends from yesterday’s story about the 1946 Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Frank Capra’s film didn’t do well at the box office and was shut out at the Academy Awards despite five nominations. Yet it’s considered a classic today and has been for decades. So what happened?

The short answer is that a clerical error -- eventually corrected -- resulted in the movie’s copyright lapsing in 1974. Suddenly, and for several years, television stations could air it at Christmastime for free. A new generation of Americans was exposed to Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey -- and found that they loved him. “The film’s reemergence” television chronicler Jay Serafino noted, “gave Capra’s story new life.”

That thought led me to today’s quote, courtesy of F. Scott Fitzgerald, who died on this date in 1940. Before he went, Fitzgerald left in his notebook an assertion destined to be famous: “There are no second acts in American lives.”

Did he really believe that? What did he mean by it?

I’ll explore those questions a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Are We Bored With Climate Change? Kalev Leetaru spotlights data suggesting that the public and the media have become weary of discussing the grim subject.

A Third Way on Global Warming. Christopher Coughlin analyzes key technologies to reduce CO2 emissions

DeVos Rule on Sexual Harassment Restores Primacy of Law. Peter J. Wallison writes that the education secretary’s action should be an example for other administrative agencies that have moved beyond their statutory authority.

“Merry Federal Holiday” -- the Future of Christmas? Myra Adams imagines a time when the trend toward secularism crosses a disheartening threshold.

Five Facts: Government Shutdowns. In RealClearPolicy, the bipartisan think tank No Labels offers an overview of the recent history of federal shutdowns.

Lessons From the Carbon Tax Backlash. Also in RCPolicy, David Hart argues that climate policymakers should focus on developing affordable renewable energy.

U.S. Offshore Drilling Is Essential for National Security, Prosperity. Dennis Freytes explains the importance of developing the oil and gas treasure-trove in RealClearEnergy.

Trump's Energy Policy Shows Global Vision. Also in RCE, Tom Basile applauds the president's realism on utilizing resources.

* * *

On its face, claiming there are no second acts in American lives is absurd. It’s hard to imagine a statement about this country that is less true. The careers and personal journeys of some of our most famous and successful citizens disprove it.

In the presidential election of 1860, the itinerant Ulysses Grant couldn’t vote for Abraham Lincoln because he hadn’t lived in one place long enough to gain state residency in Illinois. He probably would have voted for Stephen A. Douglas anyway. When the guns of Fort Sumter erupted, he was working for his younger brother in a leather shop.

The same year, Mark Twain’s chosen profession -- Mississippi River steamboat pilot -- came to an end for him because the Civil War choked off civilian traffic on the great watery highway. Twain tried his hand at mining in Nevada, turning to newspapering when he was stuck penniless in Virginia City. Speaking of journalism, Benjamin Franklin, Katherine Graham and Arianna Huffington all reinvented themselves -- at least once. Frederick Douglass, Steve Jobs, Chuck Colson had dramatic second acts that benefited untold millions of people.

In my home state of California, past governors Earl Warren, Ronald Reagan, and Arnold Schwarzenegger all had profoundly satisfying second lives. You could say the same about Jerry Brown -- and his first and second acts were as governor. In truth, there are second, third, and fourth acts in American lives. British writer Sara Wheeler was so taken with how Fanny Trollope reinvented herself in America that she wrote an entire book -- “O My America! Six Women and Their Second Acts in a New World” -- about it.

America itself, it is no exaggeration to say, began as an experiment in second acts.

So what could F. Scott Fitzgerald possibly have been thinking? The oft-quoted line mentioned above comes from a novel he was working on when he died suddenly of a heart attack at age 44. We’ll never know for sure, but it’s likely he was employing a metaphor.

The line was a stray sentence, without any real context, but when his Princeton buddy and sometime editor Edmund Wilson worked the unfinished manuscript into book form he included it. The book’s original title was “The Love of the Lost Tycoon: A Western,” and it has been republished as “The Love of the Last Tycoon” or simply “The Last Tycoon.” Whatever the title, the famous line is present, included almost as an afterthought.

This wasn’t the first time Fitzgerald mused about second acts, and it couldn’t have been intended to be taken literally. Edmund Wilson knew this better than most -- he was married four times. Yet, literary critics disagree on its meaning. Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker magazine wrote that Fitzgerald’s implication was that there is no room for the graceful intermediate development of themes before catastrophe arrives. “In classic theatre construction, as Fitzgerald knew, second acts are where the slow stuff happens.” This does sound like our man, who wrote in his notebook, “Show me a hero and I’ll show you a tragedy.”

Others say Fitzgerald was being ironic, or, at the least, impeaching his own witness -- that he knew America was a land of second chances. The most direct evidence for this view comes in a paean Fitzgerald wrote to New York City in a 1932 essay titled “My Lost City,” which was rediscovered in the aftermath of 9/11.

“I once thought that there were no second acts in American lives,” he wrote in that story, “but there was certainly a second act to New York’s boom days.”

As Kirk Curnutt, a professor of literature professor at Troy University, told NPR a few years ago, “Clearly, he’s sort of saying, ‘Well, I once believed this but I've been proved wrong.’”

Jeff Nilsson, archivist at the Saturday Evening Post, agrees. Several years ago, Nilsson suggested that an evocative case for American second acts was made by Fitzgerald himself in a now-forgotten short story titled “The Swimmers,” which ends with the scene of an American sailing for Europe after World War I:

“Watching the fading city, the fading shore, from the deck of the Majestic, he had a sense of overwhelming gratitude and of gladness that America was there, that under the ugly debris of industry the rich land still pushed up, incorrigibly lavish and fertile, and that in the heart of the leaderless people the old generosities and devotions fought on, breaking out sometimes in fanaticism and excess, but indomitable and undefeated. There was a lost generation in the saddle at the moment, but it seemed to him that the men coming on, the men of the war, were better; and all his old feeling that America was a bizarre accident, a sort of historical sport, had gone forever. The best of America was the best of the world.”

Extrapolate from that time to our own as you will. The villain of “The Swimmers,” which was published a week before the 1929 stock market crash, was a rich and vulgar banker. But he doesn’t get the last word. The story ends this way:

“France was a land, England was a people, but America, having about it still that quality of the idea, was harder to utter -- it was the graves at Shiloh and the tired, drawn, nervous faces of its great men, and country boys dying in the Argonne for a phrase that was empty before their bodies withered. It was a willingness of the heart.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com