Immigration and the Budget; Ballot Fraud; Jimmy, Frank and George

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 20, 2018. Yesterday, I wrote -- and not for the first time -- about “A Christmas Carol,” the hauntingly happy novel published on December 19, 1843. Fittingly, on this date more than a century later, an enchanting story with a parallel plot made its debut, this one in an American movie theater.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” was screened for the first time on December 20, 1946, at the Globe Theatre in New York City.

Audiences weren’t quite sure what to make of the film, even though it starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed and was directed by Frank Capra. Maybe the economic jeopardy of life in Depression-era small towns was still all too real. Or perhaps the specter of sons returning from the war perhaps reminded audiences of how many American fighting men had not come back from Europe or the Pacific at all.

In any event, “It’s a Wonderful Life” didn’t do well at the box office, got mixed reviews from critics, and was snubbed by Academy Awards voters. But the picture would have an unexpected second life, as did George Bailey and Ebenezer Scrooge.

I'll explain in a moment.

* * *

* * *

I’ve written about Jimmy Stewart and his role in “It’s a Wonderful Life” before, but haven’t done so since another lanky World War II combat pilot, George H.W. Bush, went to his final reward. I’m not the only one who made that connection. My friend Bill Whalen, a skilled chronicler of California politics, thought of George Bailey as the 41st president was being eulogized, and wrote about it for us.

The man who played George Bailey on screen was actually a pal and political supporter of Ronald Reagan, the man to whom Bush played a supporting role in Republican politics for so long. Reagan and Stewart were Hollywood leading men -- Stewart even more so. (When studio executive Jack Warner heard in 1965 about Reagan’s plans to run for governor of California, he quipped, “No, no, Jimmy Stewart for governor. Ronald Reagan for best friend.”)

But casting in movies, as in life, can be imperfect, even mischievous. It was something of an in-joke, for instance, to have Jimmy Stewart play the older brother who flunks his Army physical in “It’s a Wonderful Life” and can’t go to war.

In real life, Stewart and Frank Capra both joined the military after making “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” together in 1939. During World War II, Capra created an evocative series of films for the military called “Why We Fight.”

Stewart did his part, too, and then some. He’d won Best Actor for his role in 1940’s “The Philadelphia Story,” becoming the most bankable star in Hollywood. Nonetheless, by the time Pearl Harbor was bombed, he was already in uniform, pulling duty at Moffett Field, south of San Francisco, in the Army Air Corps. By war’s end, Stewart had flown 20 combat missions in a B-24, become a squadron leader, been awarded a chest full of medals, and risen in rank from corporal to colonel.

Neither Capra’s wartime service nor Stewart’s derring-do in the sky was enough to push “It’s a Wonderful Life” to profitability in 1946 and 1947. That would come a generation later, for the oddest of reasons. But that’s a story for another day; for tomorrow, actually.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com