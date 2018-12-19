Christians and Criminal Justice; Green New Deal; Words to Live By

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Today’s date is a most momentous one in history for those of us who write for a living. That includes sportswriters and foreign correspondents, novelists dabbling in magical realism, or authors devoted to simply amusing their fellow human beings. Mostly, I have in mind journalists who earn their daily bread covering the twists and turns of politics and government.

On this day in 1732, an entrepreneurial young man in Philadelphia published the first edition of what would become a wildly successful enterprise. It was called “Poor Richard’s Almanack.” It’s a catchy title, but it wasn’t original. For one thing, it riffed off the title of another almanac, “Poor Robin’s.” It also borrowed the name of a man, Richard Saunders, who actually existed.

“Poor Richard’s Almanack” was penned, of course, by Benjamin Franklin, who would write and publish many memorable essays in his long and distinguished career. His most important literary contribution was his editing of the Declaration of Independence.

Two other literary blockbusters made their debut on Nineteenths of December Past (that’s a partial hint) and I’ll have more on them in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

The Christian Case for Criminal Justice Reform. Bruce DuMont explains why the bill, which passed the Senate yesterday, makes both moral and political sense.

Green New Deal Would Cause a “Yellow Vest” Movement in the U.S. In RealClearEnergy, Peter Vicenzi asserts that Paris-like riots over higher energy prices could come to America.

The Left Stole “Liberal”; Now It’s Taking “Progressive.” In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek bemoans the hijacking of the concept of “progress.”

Is Reform Coming to Pharmacy Benefit Managers? In RealClearHealth, Liam Sigaud writes that a business practice that contributes to exorbitant drug prices in the U.S. may be slowly moving toward much needed change.

10 Athletes and Celebrities on Their Best Christmas Gifts Ever. Ariel Scotti has this roundup in RealClearLife.

* * *

On Dec. 19, 1776, the revolution that Ben Franklin helped get started was bogged down in the winter camp at Valley Forge. As George Washington executed a strategic retreat of his troops across the Delaware River, the Philadelphia Journal published an essay by fiery patriot Thomas Paine called “The American Crisis.”

“These are the times that try men’s souls,” it began. “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” Paine continued. “Yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

Gen. Washington was so taken with Paine’s prose that he had it read to his men. His army had been beset by desertions, and many of the contracts the men had signed would expire on Dec. 31. But Washington’s re-energized force crossed the Delaware on Christmas night, surprising the Hessians at Trenton, and on Jan. 2 the Continental Army bested Lord Cornwallis at Princeton. The revolution continued.

Sixty-seven years later, on Dec. 19, 1843, another writer opened a revolutionary tale of his own with a simple, but arresting, sentence: “Marley was dead to begin with.”

Charles Dickens had an uneasy relationship with organized religion, but he was inspired during a trip to the United States by the works-based faith of America’s Unitarians. In “A Christmas Carol,” Ebenezer Scrooge’s conversion is not brought about by a confrontation with Jesus, but with himself -- a version of Scrooge’s self that he found loathsome -- thanks to the magic of the three spirits who visited him.

To the first, the ghost of his dead partner, Jacob Marley, Scrooge protested, “But you were always a good man of business, Jacob.”

To which the specter replied, in words as appropriate to our age as they were in the time of Dickens:

“Business! Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com